LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 14 Georgia Gwinnett College softball team converted 19 hits into 15 runs to return to its winning ways with an impressive doubleheader sweep of No. 9 Tennessee Wesleyan University by 8-0 and 7-2 scores Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex.

The Grizzlies (10-3) are 6-0 this season against teams ranked in the NAIA Top 25 preseason national poll. The team was coming off losing two games to Middle Georgia State University at home Tuesday.

