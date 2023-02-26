LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 14 Georgia Gwinnett College softball team converted 19 hits into 15 runs to return to its winning ways with an impressive doubleheader sweep of No. 9 Tennessee Wesleyan University by 8-0 and 7-2 scores Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (10-3) are 6-0 this season against teams ranked in the NAIA Top 25 preseason national poll. The team was coming off losing two games to Middle Georgia State University at home Tuesday.
It didn’t take long for GGC’s offense to shine on Saturday, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the opening two innings of the first game. Senior Lea McFadden hit a two-run single in the first frame and sophomore Lindzie Owen stole home in the second inning.
The hosts would pull away by adding four runs in the fifth inning with sophomore Emerson Hall clearing the bases for three runs on a bases-loaded double.
Meanwhile, senior starting pitcher Alexa Good retired the first 11 batters to open the game. The right hander scattered two hits and struck out four batters in registering the shutout and improving to 4-0 this spring.
In the second game, GGC scored single runs in the first, third and fifth innings to overcome an early 2-0 deficit against Tennessee Wesleyan (3-3).
McFadden laid down a squeeze bunt to score senior Sydney Pelaez with the tying run, 2-2, in the third inning. Junior Kloey Goins then drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning as the Grizzlies took a 3-2 advantage. The team would later add its second four-run frame of the day, this time coming in the sixth inning. McFadden delivered the big hit with a three-run double.
Sophomore Annalise Wood was once again tough in the pitching circle against another opponent by having 10 strikeouts — her fourth game with double-digit strikeouts in a game — to pick up her fifth win of the season.
Owen led the Grizzlies by going 5-for-5, scoring four runs and stealing five bases across the doubleheader sweep. Pelaez also collected five hits in the two games.
“It was nice to see us executing things that we’ve been working on in practice. Our mindset coming into this game was for everybody to win each at-bat and pitch. That led to good things and a good outcome,” said Head Coach Kat Ihlenburg.
