COCHRAN — The No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team picked up a pair of one-run victories at No. 13 Middle Georgia State University by 3-2 and 4-3 scores Saturday to close out the regular season with a six-game winning streak and a 37-9 record.
The victories gave the Grizzlies an 11-2 record during the 13-game road swing in April and avenged two losses to the Knights (38-12) — each also by one-run margins — in Lawrenceville on February 21.
GGC rallied in the middle innings to win the opener. Freshman Madison Rodgers hit an RBI single to right field to give the visitors a 2-1 lead after junior Logan Oller scored on a passed ball to tie the contest.
One inning later, senior Lea McFadden hit an RBI ground out to first base to bring home a key insurance run.
Rodgers and Oller joined junior Josie Haulk in each having two hits among the team’s eight-hit offensive attack.
In the second game, the Grizzlies used a four-run second inning to jump out to a 4-0 lead.
Oller executed a safety squeeze bunt to bring home sophomore Emerson Hall for the first run of the frame. Freshman Summer Hickson hit an RBI double to left field for a 2-0 advantage.
Senior Sydney Pelaez added a two-run single to cap the big offensive inning. She went 2-for-4 with two RBI in the victory.
Middle Georgia State chipped away at the deficit by scoring an unearned run in the third inning and then getting within two runs, 4-2, on an RBI double by Georgia Bice in the sixth inning.
Emma Raulerson brought the Knights even closer, 4-3, with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning. However, sophomore pitcher Annalise Wood got a fly out to left field to secure the victory. She struck out five batters in improving to 20-1 on the season.
Sophomore Kailyn Berry scattered seven hits across five strong innings in the opener to pick up her seventh win of the season. Wood had three strikeouts in 1.2 innings to collect her second save of this spring.
“Coming back after they scored first (in the first game) and then holding them while they chipped away late just shows how much this team will fight for each other. We’re more mature and game-experienced than when we played Middle Georgia State earlier (losing two one-run games on February 21). This doubleheader was good preparation for the postseason. This team has put together a strong April (winning 12 of 15 games),” said GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg.
