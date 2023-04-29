Pelaez swing.jpg

Sydney Pelaez swings during a Georgia Gwinnett College softball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

COCHRAN — The No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team picked up a pair of one-run victories at No. 13 Middle Georgia State University by 3-2 and 4-3 scores Saturday to close out the regular season with a six-game winning streak and a 37-9 record.

The victories gave the Grizzlies an 11-2 record during the 13-game road swing in April and avenged two losses to the Knights (38-12) — each also by one-run margins — in Lawrenceville on February 21.

