COLUMBUS – Freed-Hardeman University (Tenn.) catcher Sophie Dunavant drove in a pair of runs in the middle innings as the No. 15 Lions defeated No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College 2-0 in a matchup of nationally ranked NAIA softball teams Sunday in the final day of the NFCA Leadoff Classic.
Freed-Hardeman (11-0) struck first in the bottom of the third inning when Dunavant hit a run-scoring single to shortstop that brought home leadoff hitter Kennedy Harris.
That combination later produced a key insurance run when Harris opened the fifth inning with a single. She proceeded to successfully steal second base to get into scoring position before advancing to third base on a ground ball. Dunavant then hit a ground ball in which GGC’s defense tried to throw out Harris at the plate. However, the speedy runner beat the tag for the decisive 2-0 advantage.
Meanwhile, Freed-Hardeman pitcher Chloe Winters kept the Grizzlies (9-8) off the scoreboard and registered three of her six strikeouts over the final two innings to improve to 4-0 inside the pitching circle.
Georgia Gwinnett College freshman Kailyn Berry allowed one earned run and scattered six hits in the complete-game pitching performance.
Senior Piper Wagner led the Grizzlies by going 2-for-3 at the plate, with singles in the first and third innings. Junior Lea McFadden opened the second inning with a double as part of a 1-for-2 performance. Sophomore Kloey Goins collected two hits off Winters.
The Grizzlies went 3-2 at this year’s NFCA Leadoff Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.