LAKELAND, Fla. — The No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team picked up an impressive 3-0 victory at No. 17 Southeastern University in Monday’s action on the diamond that was shortened by inclement weather.
The Grizzlies and Fire completed nearly five innings before reports of lightning in the area ceased play for more than two hours. The weather delay also prevented a second scheduled contest from being played.
GGC (35-9) struck first when senior Sydney Pelaez hit a solo home run over the right field fence in the top of the third inning. It was her fifth homer of the 2023 season and 19th career round tripper.
The visitors added two more runs an inning later to enjoy a cushion with the Fire (29-13). Freshman Summer Hickson lined a run-scoring double off the left field wall for the team’s second extra-base hit of the frame. Junior Kloey Goins scored after opening the big inning with a double. Later, freshman Enna Lackey added an RBI single to give GGC a 3-0 advantage.
Sophomore pitcher Annalise Wood tossed her 12th shutout of the 2023 campaign, scattering three hits and striking out four batters. The right hander improved to 19-1 inside the pitching circle this season.
Wood was named the Continental Athletic Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
Pelaez and Hickson each tallied two hits to lead the Grizzlies’ seven-hit offensive attack.
GGC opened its Florida trip with a doubleheader sweep – also by shutouts – against Webber International last Saturday.
