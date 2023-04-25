Wood pitch.jpg

Annalise Wood pitches during a Georgia Gwinnett College softball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

LAKELAND, Fla. — The No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team picked up an impressive 3-0 victory at No. 17 Southeastern University in Monday’s action on the diamond that was shortened by inclement weather.

The Grizzlies and Fire completed nearly five innings before reports of lightning in the area ceased play for more than two hours. The weather delay also prevented a second scheduled contest from being played.

