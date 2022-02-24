HOSCHTON — Peachtree Ridge’s two girls soccer matches with powerhouse Mill Creek last season didn’t go as planned, ending in 5-0 and 4-0 losses. That made what happened Thursday night even sweeter.
The 10th-ranked Lions scored a pair of second-half goals for a 2-0 victory over No. 9 Mill Creek, their first win over the Hawks since 2018.
“They are such a solid program, always well organized and alwyas have quality kids, so it means a lot to us,” Peachtree Ridge girls coach Ashley Veljovic said. “Last year we really couldn’t compete with them like we had hoped and wanted. So I think that’s a big testament to the girls stepping up and having the right attitude.”
Virtually the same Peachtree Ridge team returned this season — only three new players are on the roster — and the results have been great so far. The Lions are 7-2 overall and 2-0 in Region 8-AAAAAAA.
Thursday’s victory put left them alone in first place in the region, though six region games remain, including a March 25 rematch with Mill Creek.
“It was such a team effort,” Veljovic said. “I thought everybody stepped up. Anyone that went in, even the bench was in it the whole game. It just felt right. It just felt like everybody was locked in. Everyone knew their role, they were organized and they got the job done.”
The breakthrough goal came in the 59th minute when Sarah Sirdah got free and rocketed a clean shot that Mill Creek goalkeeper Mairin Halama initially stopped. But Sara Canzoneri quickly fired the rebound into the net for a 1-0 lead.
With 15 minutes remaining, Peachtree Ridge goalkeeper Cieara Johnson kept the visitors in front when she made a diving save that robbed Emma Kate Schroll of the equalizer. Johnson was rarely tested thanks to a solid Lions defense anchored by Malia Burkes and Raegan Best.
Sirdah tacked on an insurance goal in the 74th minute, breaking free down the right flank and sneaking a shot past Halama at the near post.
