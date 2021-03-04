LAWRENCEVILLE – Three big innings paved the way for the No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team to score a doubleheader sweep against Montreat College (N.C.) Thursday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (11-1) won a tight opener 2-1 before earning a 10-2 victory in five innings to complete the sweep.
“We weren’t really sharp offensively in the first game, but we made some great stops defensively to back up Gracie (Hogg)," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "We learned a lot about ourselves on Sunday (when team split a doubleheader to Coastal Georgia) and we were able to work on those things today.”
GGC’s 12 runs for the day were spread across three innings.
Junior center fielder Camryn Currie ignited GGC’s offense in the opener. She lined a RBI single in the second inning before coming around to score the crucial second run on a RBI ground out from junior third baseman Brooke Parker later in the frame.
Montreat (2-12) got a run back in the third inning, but freshman pitcher Gracie Hogg kept the Cavaliers off the scoreboard for the rest of the game.
The visitors threatened in the sixth inning when the first two hitters reached base. However, sophomore catcher Sydney Pelaez picked off a runner at second base to end the threat.
Then, Hogg retired all three batters she faced in the seventh inning to pick up the victory and improve to 4-1 on the season.
In the second game, the Grizzlies struck first by scoring two runs in the first inning, with junior shortstop Piper Wagner connecting on a RBI double. Then, the hosts broke things open behind an eight-run fourth inning, all coming with one out. Junior pinch hitter Madison Martin lined a two-run single to center field to provide a 5-0 lead. Pelaez brought home a pair of runs with a single later in the inning.
Sophomore Alexa Good recorded nine strikeouts in the pitching circle to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Currie paced GGC’s offense on Thursday by going 4-for-5 and driving in a pair of runs. Freshman designated player Josie Haulk scored twice and collected two hits in the second game.
Thursday’s doubleheader ended GGC’s 12-game home stand to begin the season.
