HARDEEVILLE, S.C. – The No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team used a big offensive inning in each game to sweep Tuesday’s doubleheader at USC Beaufort by 10-2 and 8-0 scores.
The Grizzlies (30-7) scored five runs in the sixth inning to break open the first contest. The visitors then used a four-run third inning to pull away from the Sand Sharks (11-33) in the second game.
Senior Sydney Pelaez connected on her fourth home run of the season to open the scoring in the decisive sixth inning in Game 1. Junior Kloey Goins and freshman Summer Hickson added run-scoring singles to give GGC an 8-2 lead. Freshman Madison Rodgers hit a sacrifice fly to left field before Pelaez collected her second RBI of the inning when she was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. That plated the team’s 10th run of the contest.
Earlier, GGC scored three runs in the opening frame to grab early momentum of the contest. Sophomore Lindzie Owen opened the scoring with an RBI single. Senior Lea McFadden added a sacrifice fly to center field before Goins hit a run-scoring single to bring home Owen.
USC Beaufort pushed two runs across in the second inning to get within one run, 3-2. Mackenzie Freeman connected on a solo home run while Harlee Walker hit an RBI single.
However, GGC sophomore pitcher Kailyn Berry got a pair of strikeouts and a ground out to leave the bases loaded and maintain the Grizzlies’ one-run advantage.
Junior Logan Oller quickly regained the team’s three-run lead with a two-run single in the top of the third inning.
In the second contest, the visitors tallied 11 hits and scored all eight of their runs across the final four offensive innings.
Owen and Oller each collected a two-run single in the third inning to give GGC a 4-0 lead.
Hickson then added an RBI single in the fifth inning before junior Claire Garney opened a three-run sixth frame with a double that scored sophomore Jane Hoover. Goins added a sacrifice fly before Oller followed with an RBI single to right field.
Sophomore pitcher Annalise Wood tossed her eight shutout of the season, scattering five hits and striking out seven batters. She improved to 15-1 on the season.
Strong defensive play preserved the Grizzlies’ shutout in the bottom of the sixth inning. A perfect relay throw from center fielder Goins to second baseman Hoover and then catcher Pelaez threw out a USC Beaufort runner at home plate.
Offensively, Owen paced the team’s offensive attack by going 6-for-8 for the day, with a pair of three-hit performances. She also successfully stole two bases in each contest. Oller was 3-for-3 in the second game and tallied five hits. Hickson collected two hits in the opener while junior Josie Haulk and Goins also had two hits in the first game.
“We did a good job of executing situations with runners in scoring position to get a nice road sweep. Everyone played a part in these wins with their hitting, running, pitching, and defense,” said GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.