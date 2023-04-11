Owen hit.jpg

Lindzie Owen swings during a Georgia Gwinnett College softball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. – The No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team used a big offensive inning in each game to sweep Tuesday’s doubleheader at USC Beaufort by 10-2 and 8-0 scores.

The Grizzlies (30-7) scored five runs in the sixth inning to break open the first contest. The visitors then used a four-run third inning to pull away from the Sand Sharks (11-33) in the second game.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.