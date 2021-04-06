MONTREAT, N.C. – The No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team scored a season-high 16 runs in the opener while sweeping a doubleheader against Montreat College (N.C.) 16-0 and 5-1 Tuesday afternoon.
The Grizzlies (22-8) pushed across five runs in the first, second and third innings to build a commanding 15-0 advantage in the opener. The visitors tallied 19 hits in the contest.
Sophomore first baseman Lea McFadden went 3-for-3 and scored three runs from the leadoff spot in the batting lineup. Junior designated player Madison Martin drove in four runs and collected two hits. Junior shortstop Piper Wagner added two hits and three RBI, while sophomore catcher Sydney Pelaez went 2-for-3 and scored three times.
Senior Taylor Takushi tallied two hits and scored twice, while freshman Nikki Lajara also went 2-for-2 from the bench.
In the second game, junior second baseman Holly Janco hit a two-out single in the first inning to give GGC a 1-0 lead. The Grizzlies added two runs in the third inning before RBI doubles from Janco and Martin in the fifth inning stretched the team’s lead to 5-0.
Janco led the team’s nine-hit offensive attack by going 3-for-3 and collecting two RBI. Junior center fielder Camryn Currie collected two hits in the contest.
Freshman Gracie Hogg struck out three batters and scattered five hits to pick up the victory in the second game. Sophomore Alexa Good tossed a shutout in the opener, registering six strikeouts.
“We came out prepared offensively and executed really well," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "It was nice to see several players contribute in the first game. Then, we got three two-out hits in the first inning of the second game to score a run. That’s even nicer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.