LAWRENCEVILLE — Wednesday’s NAIA top-10 men’s soccer match between newly appointed No. 1 University of Mobile (Ala.) and No. 10 Georgia Gwinnett College at the Grizzly Soccer Complex didn’t disappoint in intrigue and drama.
The visiting Rams pulled out a 5-4 victory after holding off a furious and productive second-half GGC rally. It was the first loss of the season for the Grizzlies (6-1-1).
Trailing 4-1 within the opening minute of the second half, the hosts found the back of the net three times within an 11-minute span to tie the contest.
Senior Karim Tmimi was the team’s offensive catalyst by scoring a hat trick in the contest, with two goals coming during the second-half rally. He drilled a free kick from outside the 18-yard box into the upper left corner of the goal in the 64th minute for the tying goal, 4-4.
Tmimi had brought the Grizzlies within a goal, 4-3, with an unassisted tally in the 53rd minute. That came 39 seconds after junior Diego Milessi found the back of the net to trim the deficit to 4-2.
Mobile (5-0-1) got the game-winning goal in the 79th minute on a penalty kick by Sebastian Jorgge that just got past the outstretched arms of GGC goalkeeper Ron Boaz.
The hosts outshot Mobile by a 13-9 margin in the contest, including a 10-4 advantage during the second half.
The visiting Rams jumped out to a 2-0 lead by unassisted goals from Jose Sanabria and Lucas Ros in the third and 10th minutes of the match. But GGC got on the scoreboard to cut the deficit in half with Tmimi’s first goal of the night following a quick throw in from senior Juan Cruz Parisi Sitjar to junior Emanuele Sordi. A crossing pass found Tmimi wide open inside the six-yard box in front of the Mobile goal.
The advantage stretched to 3-1 before five minutes before halftime on an unassisted goal by Kevin Fitzgerald. A goal from Chiedu Ikeme in the opening 31 seconds of the second half built Mobile’s 4-1 advantage.
Tmimi’s hat trick is the first for a Grizzly player since a road match against Pensacola Christian College (Fla.) on October 25, 2019.
“We showed a lot of heart, grit and resiliency," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "I didn’t like that we went down 4-1, but liked that we were creating chances. We started finishing them to eventually tie the match. There is something here with this (GGC) group. That was one of the better college games I’ve ever been involved."
Taste of Snellville, held Sept. 17 on the Towne Green, was enjoyed by the thousands in attendance. Attendees got to try many flavors from local chefs and listened to some great music while the children had fun playing on all the activities. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.