LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team battled valiantly before losing 1-0 against NAIA No. 1-ranked William Carey University (Miss.) on Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Crusaders (12-0-1) found the back of the net in the 21st minute when Kaylie Agostine’s shot from the right side of the box floated into the upper left corner of the GGC goal.
The hosts kept William Carey off the scoreboard for the rest of the half and managed to create some scoring chances for itself during the second half.
Sophomore Victoria Watson hit the side of the goal post with a shot from 30 yards away in the 80th minute. That came after a shot from sophomore Miranda Robinson was saved by William Carey goalkeeper Sabrina Lang during the 74th minute.
William Carey, who entered the contest averaging 4.08 goals per match, was held to its second lowest goal total in the match this season. The Crusaders held a 19-3 shot advantage.
GGC freshman goalkeeper Matilda Johansson recorded 10 saves, including four during the second half to keep the hosts within a one-goal deficit.
“Most of their 19 shots were from distance," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "We played some really good soccer in the second half. I am really pleased with how we defended in this match. We held the most lethal offensive team in the country to just one goal.”
