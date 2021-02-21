LAWRENCEVILLE – The NAIA’s top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team earned a dominating 7-0 sweep against No. 2 Xavier University (Louisiana) on Sunday morning to culminate the Grizzly Invitational at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The victory moved the Grizzlies into second place for the longest winning streak in collegiate sports history with 131 consecutive victories.
GGC defeated three top-15 teams out of its four victories during the busy weekend.
“We’re super excited that the program holds the second longest winning streak in collegiate sports history," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "I’m really proud of the guys’ performance on Sunday and especially impressed with Alex (Gurmendi) for beating a talented opponent by 6-3, 6-3 scores.”
The tournament hosts took a 1-0 lead with 6-2 victories on the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles courts. Clinching the doubles point was a victory by the No. 2 tandem of junior Valentino Caratini and freshman Luis Gomar, while sophomore Jose Dugo and freshman Alex Gurmendi were victorious on the No. 3 court.
GGC won all six singles matches in straight sets. Freshman Matthias Haim registered a 6-3, 6-4 triumph on the No. 3 court to give the Grizzlies a 2-0 match advantage. Junior Agustin Tamagnone won by identical 6-1 set scores at No. 6 singles for the third point.
Then, Dugo sealed GGC’s victory with a 6-2, 6-3 win on the No. 2 court.
Gurmendi won by 6-3, 6-3 scores at the top of the lineup, while Caratini picked up a 6-4, 6-3 victory at No. 4 singles. Gomar rounded out the team’s winners behind a 6-1, 6-2 triumph on the No. 5 court.
