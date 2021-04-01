Collins Hill’s Travis Hunter headlined six Gwinnett football players ranked by 247Sports.com in its list of Georgia’s top 30 prospects in the Class of 2022.
Hunter, a Florida State commitment, is ranked as the top junior in Georgia, the No. 4 player nationally and the No. 2 cornerback nationally. The five-star recruit is joined in the top 10 by Collins Hill teammate Sam Horn, ranked ninth in the state, No. 82 nationally and the No. 6 pro-style quarterback nationally. Horn has committed to Missouri.
Greater Atlanta Christian offensive lineman Addison Nichols is No. 10 in the state rankings. The four-star recruit is No. 82 nationally and the No. 9 offensive tackle nationally.
Brookwood has a trio of four-star recruits in the top 30 — cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew at No. 12, wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette at No. 24 and wide receiver Sam M’Bake at No. 28. Groves-Killebrew is No. 96 nationally and the No. 10 cornerback, while Morrissette is 226th nationally (No. 30 wide receiver) and M’bake is 293rd nationally (No. 42 wide receiver).
Gwinnett also is represented well in 247Sports’ Class of 2023 rankings. Mill Creek defensive back Caleb Downs, a four-star prospect, is No. 8 nationally (the top-ranked safety) and the No. 2 prospect in Georgia. He is followed in the state’s top 30 by Grayson safety Michael Daugherty (No. 4 in Georgia, No. 38 nationally), Brookwood quarterback Dylan Lonergan (No. 5 in Georgia, No. 62 nationally), North Gwinnett defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (No. 17 in Georgia, No. 136 nationally), Norcross tight end Lawson Luckie (No. 23 in Georgia, No. 173 nationally) and North Gwinnett linebacker Grant Godfrey (No. 24 in Georgia, No. 208 nationally).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.