LAWRENCEVILLE – The top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team picked up a convincing 7-0 home court victory against No. 24 University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) on Monday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (14-0) cruised in doubles, winning 18 of the 19 games across the three matches to grab the point and gaining a 1-0 advantage in the dual match.
In singles, freshman Selina Pichler earned a 6-1, 6-0 victory on the No. 3 court as the hosts grabbed a 2-0 lead. Freshman Marta Maestro followed by winning all 12 games on the No. 6 court before sophomore Tereza Koplova registered a 6-3, 6-2 win on the No. 2 court. Koplova’s triumph clinched the victory with the team’s fourth point of the match.
Then, junior Maria Genovese picked up a 6-3, 6-0 win on the No. 1 court, while freshmen Iryna Lysykh and Ale Ferrer were victorious on the No. 4 and No. 5 courts, respectively, to round out the team’s winners.
“Our women continue to play at an extremely high level," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "We won by straight-set scores on every singles court. I was really impressed with how we played in doubles. Our women are building an impressive streak of their own. We just need to continue to build off each match.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.