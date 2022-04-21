x_DSC7434.jpg
Scenes and action from today’s game played at Buford.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

BUFORD — No. 1-ranked Buford won its 20th straight game Wednesday night, blanking Glynn Academy 8-0 in the second round of the Class AAAAAA girls soccer state playoffs.

The Wolves (20-0) posted their 16th straight shutout and have allowed only two goals all season. Their last goal allowed was Feb. 7 in a 4-1 win at Habersham Central.

Buford advances to host Chattahoochee in the April 25 quarterfinals.

