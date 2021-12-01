LAWRENCEVILLE — Christian Drummer had a chance to be the hero for the Archer boys basketball team Tuesday night at home against No. 1-ranked Newton.
Trailing by one point, a missed front end of a 1-and-1 attempt by the Rams with 10 seconds remaining gave the ninth-ranked Tigers a shot for the win.
The Tigers passed ahead to Drummer, who drove the lane and attempted a layup only to watch it miss after a lot of contact under the basket, allowing the top-ranked Rams to escape with a 61-60 win.
Newton held a 10-point lead over Archer with 3:56 remaining in the fourth quarter before the Tigers fought back to nearly come away victorious.
The Rams were led by Marcus Whitlock, who scored 18 points. Stephon Castle turned in a strong game for the Rams as well, scoring 17.
Drummer and Carl Anderson each scored 15 points in the loss. Drummer scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to one point.
Newton never trailed in the game, but never managed to runaway with the victory. The Rams led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter and later led 21-13 in the second quarter on a Jakai Newton tip-in before the Tigers ended the first half on a strong run.
Archer ended the half scoring 16 points over the final five minutes behind 3-pointers from Drummer, Major Freeman and Damoni Harrison, cutting Newton’s lead to just 34-29 at the break.
Newton built its largest lead of the night 41-29 with 5:39 remaining in the third after opening the quarter on a 7-0 run.
But once again, the Tigers did not go away and finished the quarter strong, outscoring the Rams 11-3 to end the third trailing by just four points, 44-40.
A Drummer 3-pointer trimmed Newton’s lead to one point, 44-43 with 7:32 left in the game, but a 13-4 run over the next four minutes gave the Rams another 10-point advantage.
The Tigers were a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to give themselves a chance at the end. The Rams attempted just 12 free throws for the entire game.
With the win, the Rams (5-0) remain perfect on the season while the Tigers fall to 5-2.
Archer girls 56, Newton 44
A 7-0 run to start the third quarter for Newton was ultimately squandered after host Archer was able to regain control and run away with a 56-43 win at home Tuesday night.
Tied at 29 with 4:07 left in the third, the Tigers answered back with a quick 9-0 run and later took a 44-35 lead into the fourth quarter before out-scoring the Rams 12-9 in the final period.
The Tigers were led by 16 points and five rebounds from freshman Mearah Whitehead while freshman Kyndall Collins chipped in with eight points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Ashanti Bryant, Taniya McGowan and Courtney Nesbitt each scored seven in the win. Bryant also had three blocks and three steals, McGowan had six rebounds and three blocks and Nesbitt had two steals and five pass deflections.
