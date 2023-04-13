x_DSC1653.jpg

Scenes and action during Wednesday night’s Soccer game played at Mill Creek. (Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

HOSCHTON — After a match of offensive frustration, seniors Katie Tucker and Ashley Sumrell connected for the decisive second-half goal as the Mill Creek girls soccer team opened the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs with a 1-0 victory over pesky Peachtree Ridge on Wednesday.

The No. 1-ranked Hawks (15-1-1), coming off a state runner-up finish last season, were locked in a scoreless tie just past the midway point in the second half when Tucker’s cross found Sumrell, who punched it in for the match’s lone goal.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.