HOSCHTON — After a match of offensive frustration, seniors Katie Tucker and Ashley Sumrell connected for the decisive second-half goal as the Mill Creek girls soccer team opened the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs with a 1-0 victory over pesky Peachtree Ridge on Wednesday.
The No. 1-ranked Hawks (15-1-1), coming off a state runner-up finish last season, were locked in a scoreless tie just past the midway point in the second half when Tucker’s cross found Sumrell, who punched it in for the match’s lone goal.
“it was so frustrating (to be 0-0),” Tucker said. “We definitely could have won by more, but they’re a good team. They were really good and it was hard to go against them. Their defense was amazing. I will take it. A bad win is still a win.”
Before that tally, Mill Creek had seen shots carom off the goal frame and had been held in check otherwise by the Lions (7-9).
“Tip my hat to (Peachtree Ridge),” Mill Creek coach Vince Hayes said. “They worked hard. When you have a good goalie, a great coach and girls that are willing to work hard, they can shut down what you’re trying to do. Playoff jitters in the first half, couldn’t find rhythm and just couldn’t find the net. We hit everything.”
Mill Creek advances to host Milton in next week’s second round.
