HOSCHTON — After a sluggish first-round victory, Mill Creek stepped it up a notch in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state girls soccer playoffs.
The No. 1-ranked Hawks, who struggled to finish in a 1-0, first-round win over Peachtree Ridge, scored twice in the first half Tuesday for a 3-1 victory over Milton. They advance to play at Region 2-AAAAAAA champion and No. 7-ranked Campbell (14-2) in next week’s quarterfinals.
Mill Creek led 3-0 early in the second half and cruised from there despite giving up an own goal off a free kick to spoil the shutout.
“The first game (of state) we were slow to get into it,” Mill Creek midfielder Maya Zmistowski said. “All of us were kind of like, ‘It didn’t feel like a playoff game.’ This game we went into it saying we’ve got to bring the energy. We have to put our heart into it. That way we come in and we get the adrenaline we need to keep pushing.”
Mill Creek (16-1-1), whose only loss is Feb. 26 at Buford, got on the board quickly in the victory, a welcome sign after waiting well into the second half against Peachtree Ridge to get a goal.
“After the first round, we had a real heart to heart as a team on what we need to do,” Mill Creek head coach Vince Hayes said. “The girls want to keep moving on. They had a good emotional response, physical response, tactical response to take ownership of the game and be on the front foot. They did a good job and executed what they wanted to do today.”
It took less than 10 minutes for the Hawks’ first goal, which came off a corner from Zmistowski. She placed a dangerous cross in front where two central defenders took over from there. Abby Graeser went up for a header at the near post and the ball found its way to the back post, where fellow center back Mia Palumbo finished it off for a 1-0 lead.
Mia Jackson set up the next first-half goal when she beat a defender on the left side and slipped a pass in front of the net to Katie Tucker, who punched it home.
Mill Creek tacked on a goal 41 seconds into the second half after drawing a quick penalty kick. While the PK was stopped, Macie Halama raced to the rebound and fired in her team’s third goal.
“We had a lot more space in this game and we were able to exploit that,” Hayes said. “We moved the ball a lot faster and that’s our style.”
