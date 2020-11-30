The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis program is well represented in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s 2020 Oracle NAIA national rankings with three of the top five singles players and the second-ranked doubles team.
Junior Maria Genovese is the nation’s top ranked singles player after winning the NAIA individual national championship at this fall’s ITA Oracle Cup. She won all eight of her singles matches this fall.
Freshman Yelyzaveta Velykorodna holds down the No. 3 national ranking after posting a 5-2 record this fall. She reached the semifinals of the ITA Oracle Cup and the championship match of the ITA South Regional.
Freshman Eva Siska starts her collegiate career with a No. 4 singles ranking following semifinal appearances at the ITA Oracle Cup and South Regional tournaments.
Siska has teamed with Genovese to be ranked No. 2 nationally among doubles teams. The duo compiled a 6-1 record this fall and reached the championship match of the ITA Oracle Cup.
