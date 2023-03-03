FORT VALLEY — No. 1 Hebron Christian won its showdown with No. 2 Wesleyan 65-58 in Friday’s Class AAA girls basketball semifinals, moving within a victory of a state championship.
The Lions (31-0) will face the winner of Friday night’s Calvary Day-Lumpkin County matchup in the state finals March 10 at 1 p.m. inside the Macon Centreplex. It would be the second state title in three seasons for Hebron, which won the Class A Private championship in 2021.
Aubrey Beckham led the Lions with 21 points, including 18 in the second half, as her team pulled away in a game that was tied 26-26 at halftime. She also had five rebounds and four assists.
Teammate Kayla Lane scored 14 points, made four 3-pointers and had two assists.
Hebron also got contributions from Amiya Porter (eight points, four assists, three steals), Jakerra Butler (six points, six rebounds), Aniya Moodie (six points, four assists) and Nicky Daniel (five points).
Wesleyan’s Chit-Chat Wright racked up a game-high 31 points, including 22 in the second half.
