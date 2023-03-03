FqUuFcQWIAIdvkI.jpeg

Hebron Christian's girls basketball team poses for a photo after defeating Wesleyan in the Class AAA semifinals at Fort Valley State University on March 3, 2023.

 Special Photo

FORT VALLEY — No. 1 Hebron Christian won its showdown with No. 2 Wesleyan 65-58 in Friday’s Class AAA girls basketball semifinals, moving within a victory of a state championship.

The Lions (31-0) will face the winner of Friday night’s Calvary Day-Lumpkin County matchup in the state finals March 10 at 1 p.m. inside the Macon Centreplex. It would be the second state title in three seasons for Hebron, which won the Class A Private championship in 2021.

