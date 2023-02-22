DACULA — No. 1-ranked Hebron Christian fought off the challenge of No. 7 White County 68-53 in the first round of the Class AAA girls state basketball tournament Tuesday night.
After surviving a first-round game of ranked teams, the Lions (28-0) advance to host Carver-Atlanta in the second round on Friday.
“I think we were trying to pull away in the first half but then we made some bad choices going into halftime,” Hebron coach Jan Azar said. “White County did a great job of penetrating to the basket and hitting some outside shots.”
Hebron opened the game and looked the part of the top ranked team in Class AAA. Simultaneously attacking on the offensive end and pressing on the defensive side, the Lions roared to a quick 7-0 lead.
The first half was defined by four separate spurts, the first of which benefitted Hebron in the game's first minutes. White County’s (19-10) Chandler Weaver drained a three to get the Warriors on the board and cut the Hebron lead to 7-3. After a Jakerra Butler layup increased the advantage to 9-3, another spurt happened, this one benefitting the visitors.
The Warriors' Claire Beckman hit a lay up and made two free throws on successive trips down the floor. After a charge was called on Hebron’s Amiya Porter, White County’s Kylie Watkins scored on successive possessions, first scoring on a lay up and then draining a three. The 9-0 run, fueled in part by the Warriors tenacious full court press saw the Lions trail 12-9.
However, Warriors head coach Jarvis Davenport then took off the effective press that had helped fuel the rally and switched to a 1-3-1 half court defense. That was all the Lions needed to mount a 9-0 run of their own.
Porter hit a three to tie the game. Butler made a pair of lay ups and Aubrey Beckham made a lay up of her own. As the first quarter horn sounded, Hebron was on top 18-12.
The teams traded baskets early in the second quarter and the scored stood at 22-16 when the next run came. Beckham made a free throw followed the next trip by a Nicky Daniel basket. After another failed White County possession, Butler scored inside which was followed by a Beckham steal, drive and basket. Hebron’s lead grew to 29-16 after which the teams exchanged baskets with the hosts taking a 35-23 lead to halftime.
In the third quarter, the Lions' lead ranged from a high of 14 points to a low of eight. In between there was high energy, highly contested basketball. Hebron held to an 11-point advantage, 50-39 entering the fourth.
White County started to chip away at the lead. Down by 10, the Warriors' Beckman hit a shot to drop the disadvantage to eight. A free throw by Lions' Beckham increased it back to a nine-point lead only to be followed by a three point play; lay up and free throw by the Warriors' Maci Shelnut. Butler hit a basket to build the lead back to eight, but Watkins returned fire of her own with a basket to move it back to a six-point Hebron lead with 4:50 left.
A free throw by Hebron’s Maddie Hall was followed by a defensive stop and then Beckham drove for a pair of layups on succeeding possessions to build the Lions lead back to 11 at 62-51. From there, Hebron hit its free throws to close out the game.
Beckham led Hebron with 22 points, six assists and four rebounds, while Butler (19 points, 21 rebounds, four blocks) and Porter (13 points, five assists) also stood out. Daniel (seven points, five rebounds) and Moodie (five points, four assists, three steals) were other key contributors.
White County was led by Watkins who scored 15 and Roberts, who scored all 12 of her points in the second half.
“I felt like we were running in cement a little bit today, “ Azar said. “We have to figure out why our legs aren’t going as fast as we want them to. It was a good game.”
