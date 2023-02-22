_DWZ7160.jpg

Scenes from the game between Hebron Christian Academy against White County girls in the first round of the state playoffs Tuesday night at Hebron. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

DACULA — No. 1-ranked Hebron Christian fought off the challenge of No. 7 White County 68-53 in the first round of the Class AAA girls state basketball tournament Tuesday night.

After surviving a first-round game of ranked teams, the Lions (28-0) advance to host Carver-Atlanta in the second round on Friday.

