For a game nicknamed “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart was in a very complimentary mood discussing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who visit Athens on Saturday to conclude a regular season that has gone decidedly different for both teams.

While top-ranked Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) is a win away from earning consecutive undefeated regular seasons for the first time in school history, the Yellow Jackets (5-6, 4-4 ACC) need to pull off perhaps their biggest upset in school history to be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018.

Recommended for you