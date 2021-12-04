ATLANTA — In the build-up to the 2021 SEC Championship Game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked what would happen if his football team that had dominated nearly its entire regular season slate finally ended up in a close game.
“I don't know. I think you have to find that out,” Smart said in Sunday’s coaches teleconference.
Six days later, he found out in the most resounding fashion possible.
No. 3 Alabama (12-1) thumped No. 1 Georgia (12-1) 41-24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a beatdown that cut far deeper than the final score. This was the fourth time in five seasons Georgia has lost to Alabama, and the third time it blew a double-digit lead in the process.
Saturday’s letdown did not come down to the final play like the 2018 National Championship Game, nor did it have the same shock factor as the 14-point comeback in the next meeting.
This one was different, and it was galling. Alabama outscored Georgia 31-7 across a 16 minute, 46 second stretch of play and had more than six times as many total yards (394-61) during that span. It was a blowout with enough window dressing in the first and fourth quarters to manufacture the appearance of a competitive game.
The performance was as bad as it possibly could have been for Georgia, and worse.
"For the most part this year, we've executed well,” Smart said. “We didn't execute well tonight, and that had a lot to do with them. So give Alabama credit, and we've got a lot to work on.”
Georgia’s defense entered the game allowing just 3.68 yards per play and 230.9 yards per game. Those numbers ballooned to 7.7 yards per play and 536 total yards as Bryce Young picked the Bulldogs’ secondary apart on nearly every drop back. The turning point was less than a minute after Georgia had taken a 10-0 lead, when Young converted a third-and-2 with a 67-yard touchdown pass across the middle to Jameson Williams.
“We had a bust on that play specifically where we left a guy wide open,” Smart said. "It wasn't anything they did different, same route they ran on Auburn, but we played it a different way and didn't play it correctly. (We) gave a play up there. It was more than that play obviously. They hit us several times man-to-man. They hit us several times in zone.”
Smart’s comments about how Georgia’s defense failed illustrated how comprehensive the beatdown was. Man, zone, nothing mattered. Young had an answer for everything. The first touchdown was the headshot Alabama’s offense needed to land, and what followed was the slow bleeding out of the nation’s top defense.
Young finished with an SEC Championship Game record 461 yards of total offense in a blistering performance. Alabama’s offensive line that had surrendered 36 sacks in 12 games gave Young clean pockets to throw from all day, resulting in Georgia’s first game all season without a single sack.
Even after Georgia tied the game on a 32-yard touchdown reception by Ladd McConkey with 2:06 remaining in the first half, the defense could not carry that momentum through into the locker room. Young delivered a backbreaking 9-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in an 11-yard touchdown run, one he immediately followed up with a 55-yard touchdown pass to Williams on the opening drive of the third quarter.
It was an avalanche of points even Georgia’s defense could not help but succumb to with one chunk play after another cascading down against an exhausted unit.
The news on the other side of the ball was not any better. Georgia’s identity of running the ball and using its own powerful offensive line to dictate terms never materialized, and Stetson Bennett IV was unable to keep pace with Young. James Cook was Georgia’s leading rusher with a minuscule 38 rushing yards on 11 carries, and as a team the total was 109 yards on 30 attempts.
Bennett threw two interceptions, including a dagger of a pick six with a dozen minutes to go and Georgia threatening to crawl back into the game down 31-17.
“Yeah, we just didn't play our best game today,” Bennett said. “They did. Can't turn the ball over. Just little mental lapses. That can't happen.”
Georgia fans who entered the game hoping to finally end the narrative of frustrating losses against Alabama were treated to a total systems failure on the biggest stage of the season. But if there is any positive, it is that Georgia has earned the right to play on an even bigger stage in four weeks.
The Bulldogs will almost certainly be heading to either the Orange Bowl or the Cotton Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal, and may even get another crack at Alabama at some point down the line.
Everything for Georgia’s football program since Smart was hired away from Alabama in 2015 has been about chasing the Crimson Tide. The program has attempted to close the game on Alabama’s dynasty in recruiting, development, physicality and of course on-field success.
Now after the latest and most embarrassing performance against the Tide yet, Georgia will have to take one more lesson from the program that has continued to get the better of it at every turn.
“The big thing I like about these guys is they responded the right way when they got beat,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “Nobody ever really thinks when I say sometimes it's not a bad thing to get beat. Jordan [Battle] mentioned the word humility. Having respect for winning and what it takes to win and what it takes to prepare to win are all things that are really important.”
If Georgia can adopt this mindset, its goal of winning the program’s first national championship since 1980 is still on the table.
If not, it will be the latest — and largest — missed opportunity of an era already filled with them.
