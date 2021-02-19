LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team started play in the Grizzly Invitational with a pair of 7-0 victories Friday at the GGC Tennis Facility, improving to 6-0 for the season.
The Grizzlies began the day by defeating Point University before sweeping No. 17 Tennessee Wesleyan University in the nightcap.
“Our women were extremely dominant today with two flawless 7-0 match victories," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "I was really impressed with how they played.”
Against Point, the freshman doubles tandem of Ale Ferrer and Nikolina Pjanic sealed the doubles point with a 6-0 victory on the No. 3 court. Sophomore Tereza Koplova and freshman Selina Pichler also were victorious 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, while junior Maria Genovese and freshman Eva Siska registered a 6-2 victory on the No. 2 court.
The strong play continued in singles as GGC won 72 of the 75 games. Koplova would clinch the Grizzlies’ fourth team point, winning the match, with a 6-0, 6-0 triumph on the No. 2 court.
Freshman Iryna Lysykh registered her first collegiate win and added another, capturing all 12 games in both matches – first on the No. 5 singles court, then moving up to the No. 4 court against Tennessee Wesleyan.
The Grizzlies grabbed early momentum in the nightcap by winning 18 of the 19 games in doubles action. Freshman Marta Maestro picked up a 6-2, 6-1 singles win on the No. 5 singles court, while Siska recorded a 6-4, 6-2 triumph at No. 6 singles. Pichler’s 6-0, 6-3 win on the No. 2 court secured the team’s victory.
