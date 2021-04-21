LAWRENCEVILLE – The NAIA’s top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team wrapped up its home slate with a commanding 7-0 victory against No. 23 Brenau University Wednesday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (18-0) won 18 of the 20 games across three doubles matches to grab the early 1-0 advantage in the dual match. Sophomore Tereza Koplova and freshman Selina Pichler clinched the doubles point with a 6-1 triumph on the No. 1 court. That came after freshmen Ale Ferrer and Iryna Lysykh won all 12 games at No. 3 doubles.
Junior Maria Genovese and freshman Eva Siska teamed up to complete the clean sweep in doubles with a 6-1 win on the No. 2 court.
GGC won all six singles in straight sets, starting with a 6-0, 6-0 victory by Genovese on the No. 1 court. Freshman Marta Maestro also won all 12 games at No. 6 singles to give the hosts a 3-0 lead.
Lysykh gave the Grizzlies their match-clinching fourth team point with a 6-0, 6-0 win on the No. 4 court. Koplova won by identical 6-1 set scores at No. 2 singles, while Pichler registered a 6-1, 6-2 victory on the No. 3 court.
Ferrer, who was named the national NAIA Player of the Week earlier on Wednesday, rounded out the winners with a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 5 singles.
All 18 of the Grizzlies’ dual match victories came at the GGC Tennis Facility this spring.
“We came out with a lot of good energy in doubles and carried that positive momentum into singles," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "Each player in our lineup took care of business, which is always great to see. We’re striving to keep improving and hit our stride in the four weeks leading up to making another NAIA national championship run in Mobile (Ala.).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.