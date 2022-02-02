GREENWOOD, S.C. — The NAIA’s No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team increased its winning streak to 45 consecutive matches after a dominant 7-0 victory at NCAA Division II Lander University (S.C.) Tuesday afternoon.
The Grizzlies (3-0) have won each of their matches since March 27, 2019, a string that has included national championships in 2021 and 2019. The 2020 national championship tournament was cancelled during the COVID-19 shortened season.
The team has opened the season defeating two NCAA Division II opponents and perennial NCAA Division III power Emory University.
“The women took care of business with some convincing wins in singles," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "We looked good from top to bottom of the lineup against an improving Lander squad.”
For the second straight match, GGC’s No. 2 doubles team of sophomores Iryna Lysykh and Selina Pichler sealed the doubles point to give the team an early 1-0 advantage. The duo won a hard-fought match 6-4 to improve its season record to 3-0. The tandem of junior Tereza Koplova and sophomore Eva Siska registered a 6-3 triumph on the No. 3 court for the team’s first doubles victory of the day.
Meanwhile, the visitors won all six singles matches in straight sets. Senior Maria Genovese cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory on the No. 1 court. Lysykh then gave GGC a 3-0 lead by winning all 12 games in the No. 3 match before sophomore Liza Velykorodna clinched the match victory with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win in her 2021-22 season debut on the No. 6 court.
Sophomore Ale Ferrer also won her season debut with a 6-3, 6-0 victory at No. 5 singles. Pichler and Koplova each recorded straight-set victories on the No. 2 and No. 4 courts, respectively, with Koplova coming out on top of a first-set tiebreaker 7-2.
