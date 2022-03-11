LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team affirmed its No. 1 ranking status with an impressive 4-0 victory against No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan University on Friday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (12-0) recorded their third victory of the week. They have now defeated the No. 3 (Indiana Wesleyan), No. 6 (William Carey), No. 7 (Montreat), No. 10 (Lindsey Wilson), and No. 11 (Cardinal Stritch) teams in this week’s NAIA Top 25 poll.
A pair of 6-2 victories on the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles courts gave the hosts a 1-0 advantage in the match. Sophomore Ale Ferrer and freshman Cassidy Mataia were victorious on the No. 3 court before the sophomore duo Selina Pichler and Iryna Lysykh clinched the point at No. 2.
In singles, the Grizzlies picked up three straight-set victories to secure the home win. Junior Tereza Koplova won her No. 5 match 6-0, 6-1 before Pichler won 12 of her 13 games on the No. 2 court for the third point of the match. Ferrer clinched the victory with a 6-0, 6-1 triumph at No. 4 singles.
The Grizzlies have now won 54 consecutive matches.
“I was impressed with our entire team’s play today," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "We are getting better with each match. We won the doubles point fairly quickly against a good Indiana Wesleyan team. Selina (Pichler) continues to her dominant play while Tereza (Koplova) and Ale (Ferrer) picked up good wins. We played a lot of tennis this week. It will be nice to have some time off and start building for the NAIA nationals in Mobile (Alabama).”
