LAWRENCEVILLE – The NAIA’s No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team recorded its eighth straight sweep by defeating NCAA Division II University of Texas-Tyler 4-0 Monday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (10-0) have won both of their matches during the GGC Spring Invitational.
With rain showers in the weather forecast, GGC made quick work of the doubles point with sophomore Ale Ferrer and freshman Cassidy Mataia winning all six games on the No. 3 court.
Then, senior Maria Genovese and sophomore Stephanie Fernandez teamed for a 6-2 triumph at the top of the lineup and sophomores Iryna Lysykh and Selina Pichler were also victorious 6-2 in the No. 2 match.
Meanwhile, the hosts registered three straight-set victories on the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 singles courts before rain halted the match.
Ferrer picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win on the No. 4 court before Genovese had a 6-2, 6-1 triumph at No. 1 singles. Pichler clinched the match with a 6-1, 6-3 victory in her No. 2 match.
Monday’s triumph extended GGC’s winning streak to 52 consecutive matches.
“We picked up three nice wins in doubles," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "Our program is blessed to have nine talented players who are competing for six spots in each match. The competitive spirit within the team elevates the quality of the entire group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.