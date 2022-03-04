LAWRENCEVILLE — Strong doubles play provided the recipe for success as the NAIA No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team scored a decisive 5-0 victory against No. 6 William Carey University (Miss.) in Friday afternoon’s GGC Spring Invitational opening match at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (9-0) needed only 20 minutes to capture the match’s doubles point, getting a pair of 6-0 triumphs.
Sophomores Selina Pichler and Iryna Lysykh were victorious on the No. 2 court – the duo’s 10th victory of the season. Senior Maria Genovese then teamed with sophomore Stephanie Fernandez to clinch the doubles point win a win on the No. 1 court.
GGC was also dominant in singles to wrap up the match within another 55 minutes.
Genovese started the rally with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph on the No. 1 court and Lysykh picked up a straight-set victory at No. 3 to extend the host’s lead to 3-0 in the match.
Simultaneous victories by Pichler at No. 2 and sophomore Ale Ferrer at No. 4 secured the victory.
Freshman Cassidy Mataia made her collegiate debut, teaming with Ferrer at No. 3 doubles. The duo was leading 3-1 when the match was stopped after the match’s doubles point was clinched.
The Grizzlies have now won 51 straight matches dating back to the 2019 season.
“Today was an incredible performance and the players are really starting to hit their stride," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "We’re a really solid team and it was nice to see our newcomer Cassidy (Mataia) get her feet wet in doubles action.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.