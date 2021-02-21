LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team affirmed its NAIA No. 1 ranking with a commanding 7-0 victory against No. 3 Xavier University (La.) Sunday morning at the GGC Tennis Facility.
GGC (8-0) has now won 27 straight dual matches and came out on top of all four matches in this weekend’s Grizzly Invitational by 7-0 scores -- three triumphs against nationally ranked opponents.
“What a day for Tereza (Koplova)," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "She started the day with a huge win with Selina in beating the No. 1-ranked doubles team and then came back to beat the No. 2-ranked singles player. I am super proud of the women’s performance overall and am looking forward to the reminder of the season.”
In Sunday’s early-morning action, the Grizzlies grabbed the doubles point by winning on all three courts. The No. 1 doubles team of sophomore Tereza Koplova and freshman Selina Pichler earned an impressive 6-3 win against Xavier’s 2020 NAIA doubles national championship tandem.
Senior Emerald Able and freshman Ale Ferrer registered a 6-4 triumph for GGC’s first victory in doubles action. Then, junior Maria Genovese and freshman Eva Siska won all six games on the No. 2 court to clinch GGC’s doubles point.
Pichler gave the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead in the match with a 6-4, 6-0 win on the No. 3 singles court. Koplova clinched the victory with the team’s fourth point following a three-set victory at No. 2 singles. She forced the deciding third set after posting a 6-4 score in the second set. Then, Koplova won the tiebreaker 10-5 over the NAIA’s No. 2-ranked singles player.
Genovese recorded a 6-2, 6-0 triumph at No. 1 singles, while freshman Iryna Lysykh won by identical 6-1 set scores on the No. 5 court. Ferrer picked up a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles and freshman Marta Maestro rounded out the winners with a three-set victory at No. 6 singles. Maestro won the third-set tiebreaker 10-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.