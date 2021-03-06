LAWRENCEVILLE – Strong performances across the lineup paved the way for No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team to have a dominant 7-0 victory against No. 8 Indiana Wesleyan University on Saturday afternoon from the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (11-0) have won 134 straight dual matches, marking the second longest winning streak in collegiate sports history.
GGC’s No. 1 doubles team of junior Federico Bonacia and freshman Matthias Haim picked up a 6-4 victory over the NAIA’s No. 2-ranked doubles team. That came after victories from junior Valentino Caratini and freshman Luis Gomar by a 6-2 score on the No. 2 court and sophomore Jose Dugo and freshman Alex Gurmendi 6-4 at No. 3 doubles.
The team won all six singles matches in straight sets.
Haim gave the Grizzlies a 3-0 lead following a 6-1, 6-3 triumph on the No. 1 court against Martin Carrizo, the NAIA’s No. 3-ranked singles player. Gurmendi registered a 6-4, 7-5 victory against Stefano Di Aloy, the No. 4-ranked singles player, at No. 2 singles.
Caratini clinched GGC’s victory with the fourth team point, winning by identical 6-1 set scores on the No. 5 court.
Rounding out the team’s singles winners were Dugo, by 6-1, 6-1 set scores at No. 3; Gomar, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4; and Bonacia, 6-3, 6-1 on the No. 6 court.
Indiana Wesleyan dropped to 20-2 on the season.
“Today was a surgical-like performance and, in my opinion, our best performance of the year," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "The lineup from top to bottom has been playing at a high level. Matthias Haim picked up a pair of wins over ranked opponents and is settling into the No. 1 spot for us.”
