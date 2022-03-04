LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team started the GGC Spring Invitational with a 4-0 victory over No. 4 William Carey University (Miss.) on Friday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (12-0) are scheduled to play three more matches next week in the invitational.
Friday’s victory marked GGC’s fourth win this spring over a nationally ranked NAIA opponent.
Against William Carey, the Grizzlies captured the doubles point with victories on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts. Senior Daniel Czepielewski teamed with junior Matthias Haim for a dominant 6-1 triumph in the No. 2 match. Then the senior tandem of Valentino Caratini and Agustin Tamagnone was victorious 6-3 at No. 1, with Caratini serving out the match and Tamagnone securing the winning point at the net.
That doubles victory marked Caratini’s 202nd career victory for GGC.
The strong play continued in singles with Tamagnone winning by identical 6-1 set scores at No. 4 singles and freshman Guilhem Perez Le Tiec was victorious 6-1, 6-1 on the No. 6 court.
Haim clinched the dual match victory with a straight-set triumph (6-4, 6-3) at the top of the singles lineup.
“William Carey always brings a competitive spirit to our matches," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "They have players capable of performing at a high level. We know that we have to put our best games on every court. Getting the doubles point was once again important and getting three quick victories in singles was good to see. Matthias (Haim) got a big win at No. 1. I was very happy with his performance today,” said Head Coach Chase Hodges.
