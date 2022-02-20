LAWRENCEVILLE – The NAIA’s No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team remained undefeated on the season with a commanding 4-1 victory against No. 10 Xavier University (La.) on Sunday morning to conclude the Grizzly Invitational at the GGC Tennis Facility.
GGC (10-0) scored victories against top-10 opponents No. 4 Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) and Xavier during the weekend.
On Sunday, the hosts took a 1-0 advantage after securing the doubles point. Junior Matthias Haim and sophomore Alex Gurmendi recorded the first victory with a 6-3 triumph on the No. 2 court. Senior Vicente Lagos teamed with freshman Guilhem Perez Le Tiec for a 6-2 victory at No. 3 for the clinching point.
In singles, the Grizzlies won the first set in all six singles matches. Gurmendi provided the team a 2-0 lead with a 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 2 while senior Valentino Caratini followed with a 6-1, 6-3 triumph at No. 3.
Xavier got on the scoreboard with a come-from-behind win at No. 1 singles to bring the visitors within 3-1. However, Perez Le Tiec got GGC back in the win column with a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 6 singles to clinch the victory.
The victory extended the program’s winning streak to 157 consecutive matches.
“Xavier came in following some strong wins (beating Lindsey Wilson on Saturday) and a lot of confidence," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "We played very well in doubles to grab the momentum of the match. After winning doubles, we maintained the momentum by winning some singles matches pretty quickly. Guilhem (Perez Le Tiec) provided the clincher at No. 6 singles. He is putting together a strong season.”
