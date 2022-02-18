LAWRENCEVILLE – The NAIA top-four men’s tennis showdown between Georgia Gwinnett College and Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) went in the Grizzlies’ favor with a dominant 4-0 victory Friday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The No. 1-ranked Grizzlies (7-0), the seven-time national champions, collected wins on the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles courts to grab an early 1-0 lead. Things became interesting after No. 4 Lindsey Wilson took the first double match with a 6-2 victory on the No. 2 court.
Then, GGC came back with seniors Valentino Caratini and Agustin Tamagnone scoring a 6-2 victory on the No. 1 court and senior Vicente Lagos and freshman Guilhem Perez Le Tiec capturing a 6-4 triumph in the No. 3 match.
Meanwhile, the hosts dominated the singles matches. Junior Matthias Haim had a commanding 6-1, 6-1 victory on the No. 2 court and Caratini was victorious 6-1, 6-3 at No. 4 for the third match point.
Lagos clinched the match with a 6-4, 6-1 victory at No. 6 to remain undefeated in singles action.
“Vicente (Lagos) stepped up for us today, helping us clinch the doubles point and then winning the clinching point with strong play at No. 6 singles," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "It was a great win over a quality opponent. We’re now at 154 straight dual-match victories heading into a busy Saturday."
