LAWRENCEVILLE – The NAIA’s No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team capped its strong play at the Grizzly Invitational with a 4-0 victory against No. 11 Xavier University (La.) Sunday morning at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies swept all four matches in this weekend’s invitational, with Sunday’s triumph being completed within 86 minutes. The victory was the team’s 50th straight in dual-match action.
GGC (9-0) dominated doubles by winning all 12 games on the No. 2 and No. 3 courts. The sophomore tandem of Iryna Lysykh and Selina Pichler was victorious at No. 2 while sophomores Ale Ferrer and Liza Velykorodna combined for the 6-0 victory at No. 3.
Then, the Grizzlies quickly grabbed points in singles action with senior Maria Genovese winning all 12 games on the No. 1 court. The lead stretched to 3-0 when Lysykh registered a 6-1, 6-0 victory on the No. 3 court.
Pichler clinched the victory with the fourth point after another straight-set triumph. She won all six games of the opening set before having a 6-4 score in the second set.
“Fifty wins in a row is an incredible achievement," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "The girls really played well against a good Xavier team. The momentum achieved in doubles carried over to some quick wins in singles. It was a good weekend with four wins. We’re looking to build off this for the rest of the season.”
