LAWRENCEVILLE — The NAIA’s top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team completed a season-opening sweep of Cumberland University (Tenn.) with a 7-1, nine-inning victory Sunday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
GGC (3-0) outscored the Phoenix (0-7) by a 15-4 margin during the three-game weekend set. The sweep is the first for the Grizzlies against a season-opening opponent since 2018 when they opened the season winning three games from Missouri Baptist University.
“It was a strong start to the season," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "We came into this weekend well prepared. Credit goes to our guys for the work they put in during the preseason. The players came in ready to play and were rewarded with a series sweep. They earned everything. We have a good team, but this weekend showed us that we have some things to work on to get even better.”
Two runs in the first inning got the hosts off to a fast start Sunday. Senior Austin Bates executed a hit-and-run situation with a double that brought home junior Jake Defries. Later, sophomore Chase Evans added a run-scoring single to give the team a 2-0 advantage.
Four innings later, senior J.D. Stubbs added another run with a RBI double as the lead grew to 4-0.
Junior pitcher Rob Hamby made that early offense stand up as the right-hander scattered three hits and spread five strikeouts across six scoreless innings. Sophomore Tyler Clayton tossed an additional two innings and junior Alex Friesen threw a scoreless ninth inning to secure the victory.
GGC’s pitching staff combined to allow five runs, with four being earned, in the series-opening weekend.
