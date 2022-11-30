Top-ranked Georgia has posted consecutive regular season conference titles and has won its first national championship in more than four decades, but it’s the one thing the Bulldogs haven’t won in any of the past four seasons that’s motivating them on Saturday.

“We're still chasing the SEC championship this week, that's what we're focused on,” Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey said. “There's been so many guys that have played in the SEC Championship before but haven't won it. That's a goal that we set at the beginning of the year, is to win the SEC championship. We're trying to go out and get that done, then the rest, focus on that when it comes.”

