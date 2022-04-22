LAWRENCEVILLE — Justin McLean’s first thought was to quote Kobe Bryant.
The senior Central Gwinnett boys soccer midfielder was still drenched in sweat, with a smile beaming across his face after the final whistle of his team’s 1-0 victory over Tucker in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
His goal just over three minutes into the evening was the lone marker of the match, enough to keep his team’s undefeated season alive and move it to within three wins of a state championship.
Still, when asked about the rest of the postseason, his mind went to the basketball legend.
“Like Kobe Bryant said…the job’s not finished,” he said.
McLean was referencing a famous video of Bryant from the 2009 NBA Finals, where he said his team’s job was not finished after winning the first two games of the series. In the same manner, his team’s job is not finished after winning two home games to start the postseason against Pope and Tucker. His head coach and father Mike McLean echoed a similar sentiment of the need for improvement.
“We’ve got good players going forward,” he said. “We’ve just got to work on finishing a little bit.”
While finishing chances was a struggle for almost the entire game, it was not a struggle for McLean on his first shot of the night.
McLean took the ball off a low pass from a corner kick just three minutes in, circling around the ball from around 25 yards away. After the ball took one small bounce, McLean fired it on a half volley for a perfect shot over the goalkeeper into the top corner. It was a bullet just three minutes and one second removed from kickoff, and all signs were pointing to a straightforward evening for the top seed out of Region 8-AAAAAA.
“We practice it every day at practice,” Justin McLean said about the corner kick play. “It was just a banger.”
The rest of the game was played at a similar cadence with Central (19-0-1) generating chance after chance to try to double the advantage and bury the visiting Tigers early. Throughout the match the Black Knights wracked up 10 corner kicks and nine shots on target while dominating possession, but never unlocked the door after McLean’s early strike.
There was always the looming threat of a game-tying goal with the margin remaining at one all the way to the final whistle, but defensively Central held firm. The heavy advantage in possession meant Tucker rarely had opportunities to push forward, and the Tigers were quickly shut down nearly every time they did find an opening.
“We got a goal early,” Mike McLean said. “We still kept pushing forward, but we just weren’t finishing our chances. But it’s a sign of a good team to hold the clean sheet and get a result.”
In the final minute of play, having trailed for more than 76 minutes of game action by this point, Tucker mustered one final major scare. A foul just outside the penalty area set the Tigers up with a free kick in a good position to score and just 27 seconds remaining on the clock. Without much of a threat in open play, Tucker still had one more card left in its hand to try to snatch a goal and force overtime.
After a build-up to the free kick that lasted seconds but must have felt like hours for the Black Knights, the shot sailed over the crossbar for a goal kick. Time expired, and Central had officially survived.
Central will be back at home in the quarterfinals, hosting Lee County (a 1-0 winner over Riverwood on Thursday) on Tuesday night. After last season ended with a 3-1 home loss in the quarterfinals to Lakeside-DeKalb, this team with 15 seniors on it will be looking to correct that wrong.
As McLean said, the job is not finished.
