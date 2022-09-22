Buford’s halftime football score last week — it trailed Carver-Atlanta 16-15 — was surprising, but the top-ranked Wolves asserted themselves in the second half for an eventual 44-16 win. The game was the latest in a challenging non-region schedule to prepare for Buford’s first season in Class AAAAAAA.
The Wolves’ final non-region game Friday figures to be another tough test. Perennial power Marietta has an uncharacteristic 1-4 record, but all four losses have come to top-10 teams in AAAAAAA — Grayson (32-12), Roswell (24-20), North Cobb (35-21) and Walton (30-17).
Buford’s defense is coming off a disruptive effort against Carver that led to a second-half shutout. Eddrick Houston, the Daily Post’s reigning Defensive Player of the Week, led the way with 15 tackles (two for losses), four sacks, seven quarterback pressures and a caused fumble. Teammates Bryson Banks (20 tackles, 15 solos, one interception, one fumble recovery) and Alijah Williams (12 tackles, two for losses, two sacks, four QB pressures) also had huge games, while K.J. Bolden added eight tackles (six solos). Bolden added four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on offense.
The offensive star last week was running back Justice Haynes, who had three TDs and 216 yards on only nine offensive touches (7-144 rushing, 2-72 receiving).
