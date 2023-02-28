BUFORD — Tuesday night’s matchup between the Buford Wolves and the visiting Mill Creek Hawks was the first-ever meeting between the two programs ranked in the top-10 statewide, said Buford head coach Megan Hill.
Located only a 16-minute drive apart, the two schools had never shared the same region or size classification — until this season in Class AAAAAAA.
If future matchups are anything like Tuesday’s game, they will be games to circle in the calendar.
The Wolves clinched a close 2-1 win with a 54th-minute goal from junior Shea Owings. Near the top of the 18-yard box, Owings took a touch between two defenders and scored with a shot past the Mill Creek backline.
“[Owings] got on the end of that second ball to put us ahead, and she was battling for it,” said Hill. “She had grit up top, and she wasn't stopping.”
The win moves Buford to 7-1 overall this season and 2-0 in region play. The Wolves are currently ranked No. 1 in the state in the AAAAAAA classification, with a single loss to Chamblee High School to open the season.
Heading into the game, the Hawks, now 5-1-1 overall and 1-1 in their region, were ranked No. 7 in AAAAAAA. The Hawks are looking to repeat last season’s region title. They also finished last season as state finalists in AAAAAAA.
“Mill Creek is a solid team, and the style of play that they play is very difficult sometimes to defend,” Hill said. “I think our girls did very good defensively to be able to, you know, relax and hold the ball up for us a little bit, and then obviously, get forward and create chances.”
Last year, Buford went undefeated in Region 8-AAAAAA, recording its best record in program history and reaching the quarterfinals of the state playoffs before being bumped up a size classification this year. Now, both coming off record-breaking 2022 seasons, each Mill Creek and Buford matchup will have implications for the Region 8-AAAAAAA title.
The game’s scoring opened with 14 minutes remaining in the first half, as Buford sophomore Sophia Martelli cut into Mill Creek’s attacking third, beating two defenders on her way into the 18-yard box. Her initial shot was stifled by a quick step and save from Mill Creek goalkeeper Amy Brinkman, but Buford sophomore Emmi Henderson jumped on the rebound and scored to put the Wolves up 1-0.
Brinkman exited the game momentarily to check on an injury, but returned a few minutes later. She recorded several saves off Buford free kicks and shots from distance throughout the game.
“We have a lot of speed up top,” Hill said. “That's able to draw those defenders out and create some space for us out wide.”
Hill also noted the technical work from freshman Evany Torres, who frequently carried the ball through the midfield, beating opposing players 1v1 and looking for penetrating passes along the backline.
After Henderson’s goal, Mill Creek stepped high offensively into Buford’s half. The Hawks’ pressure was rewarded when, with seven minutes remaining in the first half, senior defender Mia Palumbo lifted a high, floating ball from near the edge of the 18 — which landed in the far side net, to tie the game 1-1, with an assist from junior midfielder Maya Zmistowski.
Buford’s backline was able to hold back Mill Creek’s offense for the remainder of the match after Owings’ go-ahead goal in the second half. The Wolves backline, anchored by the centerback duo of sophomore Neely Kerr and junior Abby Kilman, dealt with dangerous through balls and 1v1 battles throughout the night.
“Before every game, we have a word, and that word tonight was toughness and grit,” Hill said. “I think that we definitely showed, you know, physical toughness and mental toughness, and you have to have both for a game like this.”
Mill Creek’s experienced defense, with a core group of seniors, had only conceded one goal this season before Tuesday night’s game, versus the team’s 27 goals scored. Against the Wolves, Super Six center back Abby Graeser and Maryland-commit Courtney McClure had multiple clearances and tackles on Buford attacks.
The Hawks created chances off of timed runs by outside backs like Palumbo and sophomore defender Becca Graeser as Mill Creek searched for an equalizer that would send the game into extra time — though quick steps from the Buford backline denied a tying goal. Palumbo had another close shot from outside the 18-yard box in the game’s final minutes, but it ricocheted off the field goal above the net.
This match was the first of two regular-season meetings for Buford and Mill Creek. Their rematch will take place Tuesday, March 21, at Mill Creek — potentially with region title stakes on the line.
Up next in region play, Mill Creek hosts Dacula on Friday, and Buford hosts Central Gwinnett.
Recommended for you
Scenes from Mill Creek at Buford girls soccer on Feb. 28, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: Mill Creek at Buford Girls Soccer
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.