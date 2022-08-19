MILTON — Losing eight starters on defense would cripple most high school football teams. Not Buford.
With new faces scattered all over the defense Friday night in their season-opener against Thompson High School, the No. 1 ranked team in the state of Alabama, the Wolves made their presence known early and often, scattering six sacks, three forced fumbles and two pick-sixes to dismantle the Warriors 38-7 in the Freedom Bowl at Milton.
Two of those new faces on defense, linebackers Justin Baker and Bryson Banks, were responsible for the two defensive scores for the Wolves while senior defensive end Alijah Williams racked up two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the victory.
All Buford head coach Bryant Appling could do after the win was smile when talking about the performance of his defense.
“I’m pleasantly surprised,” Appling said. “As many kids as we had to replace, for those kids to step up … some of them were backups and some of them were freshmen last year that didn’t hardly play at all. They stepped up tonight. Our D-line rushed the passer very well.”
As for Buford’s offense, it had an up-and-down night, but was still responsible for two touchdowns and a field goal against a talented Thompson defense.
The Wolves scored a touchdown on their opening possession, a 10-play, 72-yard drive that was capped off by a 28-yard score from senior quarterback Dylan Wittke to junior wide receiver K.J. Bolden on third-and-15.
For the rest of the first half, however, both defenses shined.
Wittke was stripped on Buford’s next possession near midfield and later tossed an interception inside Thompson territory.
Thompson responded with its best drive of the first half.
A 51-yard run from Thompson’s Michael Dujon down to the Buford 6-yard line put the Warriors in prime position to tie the game at 7-7 midway through the second quarter.
The Warriors handed off to Dujon again two plays later and this time he was met at the line of scrimmage and fumbled on a big hit that allowed Williams to beat Warrior quarterback Zach Sims to the loose ball for the recovery.
“That was huge because at that point, we were a little tired,” Appling said. “Getting us that stop gave our defense a chance to rest. That was the biggest part of it. It was a huge deal for them to not get any momentum going into halftime.”
The Wolves ran out the final 5 minutes and took a 7-0 lead into halftime. The Wolves held the Warriors to just 43 yards of total offense in the first half, and forced a fumble and four punts on five drives.
Buford’s domination on defense continued in the third quarter.
Thompson possessed the ball just twice in the quarter and both times, the Wolves forced turnovers. The first was a strip sack from Williams that set up a 31-yard field goal from Mario Ventura with 51 seconds left in the quarter to extend Buford’s lead to 10-0.
The next was a back breaker after sophomore linebacker Baker intercepted Sims at the 23 and returned it for a touchdown just two plays into Thompson’s next drive.
After a rough three quarters at quarterback and trailing Buford 17-0, Sims was replaced by freshman Trent Seaborn and the decision turned to gold for the Warriors. Seaborn marched the Warriors on a quick five-play, 60-yard drive that resulted in a 6-yard TD pass to trim Buford’s lead to 17-7 with 11:10 left to play.
Any chance of a comeback for Thompson was thwarted on the very next play, however when Justice Haynes returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. That gave Buford a 24-7 lead and the Wolves never looked back.
On the next play from scrimmage, Buford scored again, this time on Banks’ pick-six. Both interceptions were thrown right to the Wolves linebackers and were returned untouched.
“We were sputtering a little bit,” Appling said. “We were giving up plays but stopping them. The pick-six got us some points and got us comfortable. Once our kids get comfortable, they start mashing the gas and play harder.”
With time winding down, Buford tacked on one last score, a Haynes 23-yard rushing touchdown with just over a minute remaining to put the Wolves up 31 points, 38-7.
Haynes, a Blessed Trinity transfer in his Buford debut, finished with 96 yards rushing, a rushing TD and a kickoff return TD.
In Buford’s debut as a member of Class AAAAAAA and tabbed as the No. 1 team in the state of Georgia to start the season, Appling said he was thrilled to come away with a statement victory in Game 1 against a really talented Thompson team.
“I don’t know what to say,” Appling said. “Thompson is a heck of a team. I have a lot of respect for those guys. I’m just so happy for our kids. Every time we move up, people doubt us. I’m not saying we’re perfect because we’re not. And we have a long way to go to be where we want to be at the end of the season. But I’m just happy tonight. I’m going to enjoy this tonight and then we’re going to get back to work tomorrow.”
Thompson 0 0 0 7 — 7
Buford 7 0 10 21 — 38
FIRST QUARTER
Buford: KJ Bolden 28 pass from Dylan Wittke (Mario Ventura kick) 4:37
SECOND QUARTER
None
THIRD QUARTER
Buford: Ventura 31 FG :51
Buford: Justin Baker interception return, :5
FOURTH QUARTER
Thompson: Korbyn Williams 8 pass from Trent Seaborn (kick) 11:10
Buford: Justice Haynes 97 kickoff return (Ventura kick) 10:50
Buford: Bryson Banks interception return (Ventura kick) 10:25
Buford: Haynes 23 run (Ventura kick) 1:36
Scenes from the Discovery at Central Gwinnett High School football game on August 19, 2022.
