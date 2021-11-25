After playing for last year’s Class AAAAAA state football championship, Buford and Lee County meet unfortunately early this season in maybe the state’s most anticipated quarterfinal Friday night in Leesburg.
It’s No. 1 Buford vs. No. 2 Lee in a rematch of the 2020 title game, a thriller won 34-31 in overtime by the Wolves for their second straight state title.
“It is going to be an incredible atmosphere Friday night in Leesburg, No. 1 vs. No. 2,” Lee head coach Dean Fabrizio said. “One of these two teams has been state champions each of the last four years, rematch of the state championship game. They don't get much bigger than this. Buford is very well-coached and have elite players all over the field. This is one of the most talented teams we have ever faced. We have had a great week of practice though and are excited about the challenge.”
Buford, winner of 12 state championships since 2001, thrives on physically battering its opponents with the run game and a stingy defense. Lee, state champ in 2017 and 2018, relies on an equally physical style, which sets up for another war this week.
Both teams are 11-1 with one slip-up this season — Buford lost 7-0 to Florida power Chaminade-Madonna on Sept. 17 and Lee lost 56-30 to Warner Robins on Sept. 24.
“They’re one of those hard-nosed that played us until the end last year and they’re going to be just as good,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said of Lee. “They’re going to be well-coached. I respect Coach Fabrizio and his staff a lot. They do a great job. It’s going to be a four-quarter war.”
Cambridge gave Lee a big test last week in the second round, taking a pair of second-half leads. Each time, the Trojans answered. Malcolm Jones’ 80-yard kickoff return touchdown was perhaps the most important play because it put Lee right back ahead after falling behind 31-28. Ousmane Kromah, who rushed for 259 yards on 25 carries, scored his second TD for a 42-31 lead before Cambridge tacked on a late score for the 42-39 final.
Buford didn’t have any trouble in its second-round matchup, rolling up a 41-0 halftime lead in an eventual 44-7 victory. The Wolves’ 12th straight playoff win clinched a trip to the quarterfinals for the 22nd straight season.
They didn’t allow a Lovejoy first down until a pass interference play with less than four minutes left when their starters were up against the Lovejoy starters. Quarterbacks Ashton Daniels and Dylan Wittke combined to go 11-for-13 for 149 yards for a Buford offense that operated regularly on short fields because of its defensive dominance.
“Our offense did a great job moving the ball and defense did a good job stopping them,” Appling said. “I’m just proud of where these guys have come from. Nowhere near a perfect game just yet. I think we’ve still got a chance to improve and we’re improving each week. I’m proud of them.”
Buford Wolves (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Bryant Appling
Record: 11-1
Last week: Beat Lovejoy 44-7
Lee County Trojans (1-AAAAAA)
Coach: Dean Fabrizio
Record: 11-1
Last week: Beat Cambridge 42-39
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Buford won 34-31 in overtime in the 2020 Class AAAAAA state finals
Location: Lee County High School
