BUFORD — When Chattahoochee’s Jessica Askey converted a penalty kick in the 22nd minute Monday night, it stopped an amazing run by the Buford girls soccer team.
It was only the third goal allowed by the No. 1-ranked Wolves all season, and the first since Feb. 7 — a stretch of 16 straight scoreless matches for their opposition.
Unfortunately for the hosts, the early PK was enough to end their season.
Seventh-ranked Chattahoochee handed Buford (20-1) its first loss with a stingy defense that repeatedly turned back the Wolves’ advances, advancing to the Class AAAAAA semifinals with a 1-0 victory.
Prior to Monday, Buford had trailed only once all season — 1-0 in an eventual 2-1 win over Peachtree Ridge on Feb. 1. But unlike that game, the Wolves couldn’t muster a comeback.
“Nothing went our way, every bounce, every pass, every shot,” Buford girls coach Megan Hill said. “You get these games. When we start playing this type of way, it’s more about mentality and making sure that we are — we’re physically there, obviously, we were 20-0 coming into the game — but unfortunately you have these games and nothing falls your way.
“Like I said, every pass, every shot, every bounce doesn’t go your way. … You play a team like this, who is physical and they’re a good team, they pass it around and they got forward. We had to change our game plan obviously at the end and throw numbers forward, as many as we could. We had some great opportunities and great shots on goal that were blocked by their backs. We just felt like the goal had a lid on it.”
The stats slanted heavily in Buford’s favor with a 9-1 edge in shots on goal (Chattahoochee’s lone shot on goal and only true threat was the PK) and a 14-1 advantage in corner kicks. None of the attacks netted a goal to match the early PK, which also was drawn by Askey out wide near the edge of the penalty box.
Askey's PK was the only damage allowed by Buford goalkeeper Alina Pope and her defense, but it ended up being enough.
“The only other time we’ve been down was Ridge early in the season,” Hill said. “I was hoping we would be able to fight back.”
Three of Buford’s best chances came in the final 15 minutes, the first when Kaitlyn White’s corner kick slipped through the hands of Chattahoochee goalkeeper Paige Ardis but teammate Alexa Peot quickly cleared it off the goal line. Other than that play, Ardis did very well against the barrage of Buford corner kicks she faced.
Less than three minutes later, Izzy Skinner’s long shot fooled the crowd and the Wolves, who thought they had the equalizer. The shot barely went over the crossbar, under the football goalpost and ended up landing on the net, sending Buford and its fans into a brief celebration.
Carley Borgelt, one of two Buford seniors (Victoria Bahr is the other) in a starting lineup that features nine freshmen and sophomores, also was just high on a shot in the 74th minute. Ardis made nine saves and numerous other attempts never got home because Chattahoochee defenders sacrificed their bodies to absorb shots.
It was a painful ending to the 2022 season for the Wolves, but the future is still bright. Their 23-player roster includes four seniors and one junior, and 18 freshmen and sophomores. Buford also is without sophomore Alli Treadwell, a first-team all-county selection last season as a freshman, because of a knee injury.
“I’m so proud of the season and the way these girls fought,” Hill said. “Obviously, allowing only two goals, now three, it’s big. It’s big for our goalkeepers. I’m looking to the future and I see almost my entire team is coming back, which is exciting. Hopefully, they can learn from this.”
