BUFORD — Bryant Appling trusted his instincts with the football game on the line late in the fourth quarter.
The head coach of No. 1-ranked Buford accepted a roughing the kicker penalty with 1:29 left that took a potential game-winning field goal off the board and instead put the ball back in the hands of his offense with the game tied at 14 at home against No. 4-ranked North Cobb.
Two plays later, star running back Justice Haynes was celebrating in the end zone after scoring his third touchdown of the night from four yards out to secure a hard-fought 21-14 win for the Wolves.
Appling said after the game that the decision to take the field goal off the board and keep his offense on the field to eat more clock was an easy one.
“It was pretty easy because I didn’t want to give (North Cobb) any time with the ball in their hands,” Appling said. “They found an issue with our defense and I didn’t want to try our adjustment out. I told (freshman kicker J.B. Gregory) that I hated to pull the points off the board, but we had to finish the game with the least amount of time on the clock and he understood that.”
The game was a lot closer than Appling and the Wolves would have liked after they scored touchdowns on their first two offensive drives of the night to take an early 14-0 lead with 3:02 left in the opening quarter.
Haynes made the North Cobb defense look silly in the opening quarter after scoring on runs of 41 and 51, respectively.
Buford had several opportunities to extend its lead in the second quarter, but none better than a drive that ended with a fumble at the 1-yard line with 1:30 left before halftime. Justin Baker was responsible for the fumble at the 1, but appeared to have a forearm down before the ball came out.
The referees saw otherwise and gave the ball to North Cobb who kneeled the ball and took the game into halftime with the Wolves still leading 14-0.
Buford had possession inside Warrior territory on their last five possessions of the first half and failed to score any points. With a chance to put the game away before halftime, Appling said that was frustrating to watch.
“It’s frustrating for everybody,” Appling said. “We’re better than that in a lot of ways. We should be able to convert some of those and get the ball in the end zone a couple of more times to give us a little more cushion in the third and fourth quarter.”
Buford’s missed opportunities proved costly in the second half.
North Cobb finally got on the board late in the third quarter thanks to a 17-play, 81-yard drive that took almost seven minutes off the clock. The Warriors were a perfect 5-for-5 on third down on the drive and capped it off with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Malachi Singleton to David Mbadinga to cut Buford’s lead in half, 14-7.
Once again, the Wolves had an opportunity to put points on the board after driving deep into Warrior territory midway through the fourth quarter.
Facing a 2nd-and-15 from the Warrior 20, Buford’s Dylan Wittke was intercepted for the second time and set up North Cobb’s game-tying drive less than two minutes later.
Singleton took an option run 59 yards down to the Buford 8 and the senior quarterback scored two plays later on another option run to knot the game at 14-all with 5:55 left in the fourth quarter.
With plenty of time to put a scoring drive together, the Wolves did just that.
Inside North Cobb territory, Wittke converted a third down with his legs and Haynes followed that up with a 13-yard run to get the Wolves into field goal range.
North Cobb managed to stop the Wolves on third down and forced the Wolves to send out their freshman kicker Gregory to attempt a 33-yard field goal with 1:29 left. The freshman drilled the kick through the uprights and was tackled in the process.
The Warriors were called for roughing the kicker and Appling accepted the penalty that set up Haynes game-winning touchdown run two plays later with just 42 seconds left on the clock.
Sophomore defensive back Jordan Allen ended the game in the closing seconds with an interception of Singleton to cap off a win the Wolves had hoped would be easier to secure after their terrific start.
“Sometimes you’re going to win ugly,” Appling said. “It’s not going to be perfect every time. You have to catch some breaks. Lord knows I’ve caught some breaks over these first three years being in charge. I’m just thankful that I get to go into Labor Day weekend off a win and not off a loss.”
The Wolves will enter next week’s bye with a 3-0 record.
BUFORD 21, NORTH COBB 14
North Cobb 0 0 7 7 – 14
Buford 14 0 0 7 – 21
FIRST QUARTER
Buford: Justice Haynes 41 run (JB Gregory kick) 6:55
Buford: Haynes 51 run (Gregory kick) 3:02
SECOND QUARTER
None
THIRD QUARTER
North Cobb: David Mbadinga 21 pass from Malachi Singleton (kick) 1:34
FOURTH QUARTER
North Cobb: Singleton 7 run (kick) 5:55
Buford: Haynes 4 run (Gregory kick) :42
