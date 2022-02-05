LOGANVILLE — No. 1-ranked Brookwood got a scare from No. 3 Grayson on Friday, but pulled away in the final two minutes for a 65-57 victory in the first meeting of the season between the Class AAAAAAA girls basketball powers.
The two teams meet again Thursday, Feb. 10, then likely will face off in the upcoming region tournament at Newton.
With the victory — their 12th straight — the Broncos (18-3) seized control of first place in the region with a 6-0 record, while Grayson falls to 16-4 overall and 4-1 in the region. The Rams had won six straight.
Brookwood closed the game on an 8-0 run, holding Grayson scoreless for nearly two minutes. NeKaya Williams led the way with 11 points in the fourth quarter, contributing two big three-point plays with strong finishes and knocking down a 3-pointer. Diana Collins had nine points in the fourth.
Collins had 28 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists, and Williams had 18 points and eight rebounds. Shannon Niles scored seven in the win, Kate Phelan had six points, 11 rebounds and three blocks and Nedisha Ford added six rebounds and three steals. Phelan had two important baskets in the fourth quarter when the teams were trading points.
“Just the girls locking in and staying focused, next-play mentality,” Brookwood girls coach Courtney Mincy said. “They got a little folded in the first quarter, but they flipped the switch and held each other accountable. And they finished shots.”
Grayson gave Brookwood a battle despite playing most of the final two quarters without star Erin Rodgers, who took a hard fall on her side in the third quarter and didn’t return.
The Rams led 29-19 in the second quarter, but went scoreless over the final three-plus minutes of the first half, allowing a 7-0 Broncos run to close the second quarter. Brookwood stretched that run to 11-0 with the first two baskets of the third quarter, and the game was tight from there.
“We had to make some defensive changes (after falling behind in the second quarter),” Mincy said. “Grayson’s good at transition. They’re quick. They’re athletic. They’re an aggresive team. We just had to make some adjustments, get back on the scoreboard, get some stops and get them some more confidence.”
After Phelan put Brookwood up 52-50 with 4:18 left in the game, Grayson’s Tylia Kemp (12 points) buried a go-ahead 3-pointer and teammate Akhaila Horne followed with a basket for a 55-52 lead. Collins trimmed the lead with two free throws before Williams’ 3-pointer with 1:59 left gave the visitors a 57-55 edge.
Tatum Brown (15 points) tied the score with 1:44 remaining, but the Rams never scored again.
Williams’ three-point play with 1:11 left put Brookwood up 60-57, and Collins blocked a Grayson 3-point attempt on the next trip. Williams and Collins each went 2-for-2 at the line after unsuccessful Grayson offensive trips to seal the win.
Williams was 8-for-8 at the free-throw line in the second half.
“(Williams) was locked in,” Mincy said. “She finished those big-time shots at the end, finishing, going into the contact. She’s one that kind of got a little frazzled in the beginning, but she flipped the switch and her teammates helped her get back into it. She stepped up big time as a senior, senior leadership.”
Despite leaving early, Rodgers had 14 points. Grayson also got 10 points from Catherine Alben.
