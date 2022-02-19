COVINGTON — Brookwood trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half of Friday night’s Region 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball championship game against Grayson.
It was a struggle to score points for much of the game for the Broncos, who were just eight days removed from an overtime loss to the Rams. But with a region championship and a No. 1 seed in the upcoming state playoffs on the line, the Broncos made their move when the game mattered the most.
Brookwood erased their 12-point deficit by the start of the fourth quarter and made shots down the stretch to complete the comeback with a hard-fought 55-52 win over Grayson to claim the region title. The No. 1-ranked Broncos have won two of three games against the third-ranked Rams this season.
“We made a few adjustments in the second half,” Brookwood head coach Courtney Mincy said. “NeKaya Williams led this game. She stepped up with her senior leadership and made some key shots. We just had to settle down and execute to finish the game.”
With 48 seconds remaining in the game and the Broncos leading 49-47, the Rams elected to intentionally foul Williams and send her to the free-throw line for a 1-and-1.
Just 2-for-8 from the line at that point, the Rams had hopes that her struggles would continue. However, Williams nailed both shots to give the Broncos a four-point lead and they were able to close out the final seconds to win.
“In the beginning, we weren’t knocking down free throws,” Mincy said. “So they were probably banking on us missing some. Grayson has a good team and they’re young. We just knocked down some shots at the end. It’s about how you finish. That’s what counts in the end.”
After Grayson’s biggest lead of the game, 27-15 with 3:27 left in the second quarter, the Broncos went on to outscore the Rams 40-25 from that point on.
Williams finished the game with a team-high 15 points. Diana Collins turned in a strong showing in the second half, scoring nine points after being held scoreless in the first half.
Grayson freshman Tatum Brown led the Rams with 17 points while Catherine Alben finished with 16, 10 of which was scored in the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.