SNELLVILLE — Early in the fourth quarter, Brookwood’s girls basketball team faced a gut check.
The top-ranked Broncos (22-4) entered their Class AAAAAAA first round playoff matchup as the region champions and heavy favorites over East Coweta, but held just a slim 48-47 lead after the visitors opened the quarter with a 6-0 run.
Brookwood head coach Courtney Mincy called a timeout to regroup, and her team responded by winning the rest of the game 11-5 to advance to the second round with a 59-52 victory.
“We just had to change up our defense,” Mincy said about the timeout. “They were getting used to what we were doing, so we had to change it up a little bit.”
The biggest defensive adjustment was against East Coweta’s Aaliyah Ferrell, who led all scorers in the game with 21 points. But after the timeout, she did not score again coming down the stretch and eventually fouled out in the final two minutes.
Ferrell’s efforts kept East Coweta in the game while Brookwood got out to a big lead with balanced scoring. All nine Brookwood players who appeared in the game scored and grabbed at least one rebound. Diana Collins led the Broncos with 17 points, and Nedisha Ford had 11 despite missing a chunk of the second quarter with an injury.
The Broncos hit five 3-pointers in the first half and closed it on a 12-2 run to take a 36-22 lead into the locker room, but could not quite land the knockout punch after the restart. East Coweta used a series of second chance scores to keep the margin close, decisively winning the battle on the glass.
“Offensive rebounding is what killed us in this game,” Mincy said. “They had, what, 18 offensive boards? So that was the biggest thing, that and just making sure we took care of the ball and stayed out of foul trouble. So we just had to play solid defense, keep them in front, and be better at limiting their second and third opportunities.”
East Coweta never led in the second half, but it turned a 48-41 deficit at the end of the third quarter into a 48-47 game within just 72 seconds thanks to three quick buckets. That forced a timeout, where the home team found some composure and finished off the game.
The Broncos only yielded two points over the next five minutes of play, forcing turnovers on defense and taking the air out of the ball on the other end of the court.
"We're used to running a shot clock all year long," Mincy said. "So it's a little different going into state without a shot clock, so we had to use the clock to our advantage."
A challenge early in the postseason could prove to be a good thing in the long run for a Brookwood team looking to better its trip to the state semifinals last year. Mincy's team got all it could handle from the No. 4 seed out of region 2 in the first round, and the road to Macon will only get more difficult.
"I knew after region there were no more easy games," Mincy said. "Every game going forward was going to be a tough game. East Coweta is a strong No. 4 seed, so I was expecting a tough game and I told my girls to prepare. If we didn't come ready, they could knock us out."
The Broncos will be back on their home court in the second round for an all-Gwinnett showdown against Peachtree Ridge on Friday.
