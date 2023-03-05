ATLANTA — Brookwood dug itself into a sizable hole late in the second quarter of Saturday’s Class AAAAAAA girls basketball semifinals matchup against McEachern.

The No. 1-ranked Broncos trailed the Indians by double-digits with just over two minutes remaining before halftime, and hopes of playing for the school’s first-ever state championship next weekend in Macon were looking grim.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.