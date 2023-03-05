ATLANTA — Brookwood dug itself into a sizable hole late in the second quarter of Saturday’s Class AAAAAAA girls basketball semifinals matchup against McEachern.
The No. 1-ranked Broncos trailed the Indians by double-digits with just over two minutes remaining before halftime, and hopes of playing for the school’s first-ever state championship next weekend in Macon were looking grim.
But a 7-0 run to end the second quarter gave the Broncos hope that, with still two quarters left to play, the game was still very winnable.
“It was definitely a boost going into the second half,” Brookwood head coach Courtney Mincy said. “I felt like we were starting to feel a little down and kind of defeated. We started off kind of timid. It’s a different atmosphere. With the energy and playing in an amazing facility like this, we just had to kick out all the jitters and get back to how we play.”
Trailing by just four points heading into the second half, the Broncos grabbed a lead midway through the third quarter, and despite several furious comeback attempts by the Indians, the Broncos were able to hold them off down the stretch to win the game 58-53 and advance to the first state championship game in program history.
The Broncos will face the defending state champ, Norcross, in the finals Saturday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the Macon Centreplex. The Blue Devils defeated Buford earlier in the day.
Having been ranked the No. 1 team in Class AAAAAAA most of the season, Mincy said it was great to see her team remain focused down the stretch of Saturday’s semifinals and complete its mission of making it to the state championship game.
“I’m not one to focus on the rankings and things like that,” Mincy said. “We approached this game just like we have any other game and now we’re at where our goal was, which was to get to Macon. I’m just proud of them and living up to the hype while staying humble in the process.”
The star-studded trio of Diana Collins (19 points, 11 rebounds, five assists), Jade Weathersby (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Danielle Osho (12 points, five rebounds) combined to score 48 of the Broncos’ 58 points.
But it was the spark of freshman guard Justyce McCoy that got the Broncos the lead midway through the third quarter.
Tied at 30, McCoy buried a corner 3-pointer to give the Broncos a 33-30 lead with 3:29 left in the quarter. At that point in the game, McCoy was only the second player not named Collins, Weathersby or Osho to score points for the Broncos.
The Indians were able to answer back with a 3-pointer of their own to knot the game at 33, but from there, the Broncos rolled.
Weathersby drilled her second 3-pointer of the quarter to regain the lead and Osho followed that up with an And-1 on the next possession to extend the lead to six with 1:46 left.
Their lead was cut in half after another Indians 3-pointer, but the Broncos got the last momentum shift of the quarter after a strong drive to the basket by Collins led to an And-1 with three seconds remaining.
The Broncos took a 44-38 lead into the fourth quarter after Collins completed the three-point play, but the Indians didn’t fade away.
They opened up the fourth quarter on a quick 5-0 run to cut the Broncos’ lead to one point, but that was as close as they would get from there on out.
A layup from Osho and a corner 3-pointer from Collins opened the lead back up to six points, and despite getting one last scare in the final two minutes, they were able to hold off the Indians thanks to some clutch free throws down the stretch.
Mincy said it was great to see them attack the paint in the second half with Osho leading the charge.
“That’s what I was asking for all game long,” Mincy said with a smile on her face. “Her and Jade just to dominate down in the paint. I wanted them to take advantage of it. I think they were kind of trying to wait for it in the beginning and finally, a light bulb went off in their head. I’m proud of them for stepping up.”
