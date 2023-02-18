COVINGTON – Survival.
On a night where nothing seemed to go right for the Class AAAAAAA No. 1 Brookwood girls basketball team, it still found a way to walk off the court with the Region 4-AAAAAAA championship trophy after surviving No. 3-ranked Archer 63-60.
The Broncos trailed for the first 24 minutes of the game and then found themselves trailing again midway through the fourth quarter before finally going on a big enough run to fend off the Tigers.
“Perseverance,” Brookwood head coach Courtney Mincy said. “I told my girls today that I was proud of them for everything that has been thrown at us this year. We don’t quit. They’re learning to come together as a team. We know Archer is a very talented team and we didn’t take that lightly. I’m proud of them for fighting and making key plays under pressure when they were coming at us.”
After struggling to find her shot in the first half, Brookwood star guard Diana Collins found it down the stretch. The Ohio State signee mustered just eight points in the first half but scored nine in the fourth quarter to finish her night with a team-high 24. She also grabbed 15 rebounds.
Collins put the Broncos in front 54-52 after nailing a wide-open three-pointer with four minutes left in the fourth quarter. It was only the second lead the Broncos had held up until that point and they didn’t surrender it from there.
Senior Jade Weathersby played a pivotal role in keeping the Broncos in the game in the early stages after leading all scorers with 14 first-half points. She finished her night with 18. Senior Ciera Hall, junior Kate Phelan and freshman Justyce McCoy also gave the Broncos big minutes in the third and fourth quarters.
“We have good senior leadership,” Mincy said. “Diana did a good job of stepping up and being a leader. Being positive to her teammates. Ciera knocked down a good three-pointer at a good time to give us some momentum. We’re just really excited.”
Archer led the entire first half from start to finish.
They jumped out to an early 10-2 lead after senior Ashanti Bryant drilled a three-pointer, but the Broncos began to chip away from there.
Weathersby went on to score the next nine points for the Broncos on a pair of three-pointers and a three-point play and that trimmed Archer’s lead to 14-11 at the end of the first quarter.
With the Tigers maintaining its lead midway through the second quarter, two Weathersby free throws got the Broncos to within two points, 21-19.
But in what would become a common theme for the game, the Tigers wasted little time stretching their lead back out, this time to a game-high nine points.
Samiya Wayne scored four points during that stretch and Taniya McGowan later gave the Tigers a 31-22 lead after a putback layup with 1:36 left in the second quarter.
After starting the game 1 of 6 from the field, Collins knocked down a jump shot and then scored on an easy fastbreak layup to trim Archer’s lead to five. That was the deficit they faced heading into halftime with the Tigers continuing to lead 35-30.
“That was definitely huge,” Mincy said of Weathersby’s first-half performance. “Just having that senior leadership. Her stepping up, keeping the team together and being smart under pressure was something that we’ve been talking about all season long. She definitely stepped up in that area.”
For the first half of the third quarter, every Brookwood basket was answered back by the Tigers.
Their lead grew to seven points, 44-37 after a runner from Bryant, but it was then that the Broncos were finally able to muster up a big enough run to grab a lead.
McCoy nailed a three-pointer off the bench to cut the deficit to four and Collins followed that up with a layup to cut the deficit to two.
Following an Archer turnover, Collins nailed a three-pointer to give the Broncos their first lead of the night, 45-44 with 2:02 remaining in the third quarter.
But their lead was brief.
Two McGowan free throws gave the Tigers the lead back and they held it for the next five minutes before the Broncos got it back for good.
Collins gave the Broncos the lead back midway through the fourth quarter with another clutch three-pointer and Phelan later gave them a three-point lead after drilling a corner three-pointer after the Tigers were able to briefly knot the game at 54.
McCoy got a floater to fall on their next possession that extended their lead out to five and Weathersby scored her final two points of the night moments later after grabbing an offensive rebound and scoring to give them a 61-56 lead.
Trailing by three, the Tigers had an opportunity to send the game into overtime with a three-pointer, but an attempt by McGowan clanged off the rim to give the Broncos the come-from-behind win.
The Broncos will now enter the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs as a No. 1 seed while the Tigers will settle for a No. 2 seed.
Four tigers scored in double figures. Bryant and Mearah Whitehead both scored 11 points to lead the way while McGowan and Courtney Nesbitt both scored 10.
Grayson girls 47, South 36
COVINGTON — Grayson clinched third place in 4-AAAAAAA with a 47-36 win over South Gwinnett on Friday.
The Rams are 20-8 on the season.
Recommended for you
Scenes from the Brookwood girls basketball team's win over Archer in the Region 4-AAAAAAA Tournament finals at Newton on Feb. 17, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: Archer vs. Brookwood Girls Basketball, Region 4-AAAAAAA Tournament Finals
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.