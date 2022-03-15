Nine Gwinnett grads are among the 41 Georgians whose teams are in the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament, which begins this week.
Here’s a look at those players and the other Georgians in the field:
Florida Gulf Coast
Seed: No. 12
NCAA opener: Friday, March 18, 2:30 p.m. vs. No. 5 Virginia Tech
TV: ESPNU
Local interest: Brookwood grad Kiki Adams is a redshirt sophomore for FGCU. The 6-foot guard averages 6.2 minutes in a reserve role.
Georgia
Seed: No. 6
NCAA opener: Friday, March 18, 7:30 p.m. vs. No. 11 Dayton or DePaul
TV: ESPN News
Local interest: Wesleyan grad Mikayla Coombs and Collins Hill grad Javyn Nicholson are both contributors for the Bulldogs.
Coombs, a 5-foot-9 redshirt senior guard, is a starter who averages 6.7 points. She also is decorated off the court, including being named SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year and to the SEC Community Service Team. She serves on the SEC Leadership Council and is the lone student-athlete on the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Competition Committee.
Nicholson, a 6-2 junior forward, started four straight games late in the season and averages 5.6 points and 4.9 rebounds.
Georgia Tech
Seed: No. 9
NCAA opener: Friday, March 18, 7:30 p.m. vs. No. 8 Kansas
TV: ESPNU
Local interest: Wesleyan grad Avyonce Carter, a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard, averages 11.1 minutes off the bench for the Yellow Jackets. She averages 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Kentucky
Seed: No. 6
NCAA opener: Saturday, March 19, 4 p.m. vs. No. 11 Princeton
TV: ESPN
Local interest: Greater Atlanta Christian grad Robyn Benton, who began her college career at Auburn, is a senior for the Wildcats. The 5-foot-9 guard averages 9 points and 24.3 minutes this season, making nine starts in her 24 appearances for the SEC Tournament champions.
LSU
Seed: No. 3
NCAA opener: Saturday, March 19, 5 p.m. vs. No. 14 Jackson State
TV: ESPNU
Local interest: Archer grad Autumn Newby and Dacula grad Faustine Aifuwa are starters for the 25-5 Tigers. Newby, a 6-foot-2 forward, is a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt, and Aifuwa, a 6-5 center, also is a graduate student who has played her entire career at LSU. Newby averages 6.4 points and 8.1 rebounds, and Aifuwa averages 9.7 points and 6.6 rebounds.
Mercer
Seed: No. 15
NCAA opener: Saturday, March 19, 1 p.m. vs. No. 2 Connecticut
TV: ABC
Local interest: Duluth grad Endia Banks is a graduate transfer, who previously played at Miami (Fla.), and Collins Hill grad Jaron Dougherty is a senior for the Southern Conference champions. Banks, a 5-foot-9 guard, averages 5.9 points in 19 minutes per game (nine starts). Dougherty, a 6-foot forward, has earned All-Southern Conference honors the past three seasons. She averages 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds in a starting role.
Other Georgians in the field:
Name, college, height, high school
• De’Sha Benjamin, UT Arlington, 6-0, Laney
• Jenna Brown, Stanford, 5-10, Lovett
• Genesis Bryant, N.C. State, 5-6, Lovejoy
• Olympia Chaney, UT Arlington, 5-8, Forest Park
• Anisa Clark, Georgia Tech, 5-7, Union Grove
• Olivia Cochran, Louisville, 6-3, Carver-Columbus
• Ariyah Copeland, Arizona, 6-3, Columbus
• Aisha Dabo, Massachusetts, 6-1, Forsyth Central
• Maya Dodson, Notre Dame, 6-3, St. Francis
• Sania Feagin, South Carolina, 6-3, Forest Park
• Jillian Hollingshead, Georgia, 6-5, McEachern
• Taylor Hosendove, Oregon, 6-2, Westlake
• Jordan Isaacs, Georgia, 6-0, St. Francis
• Raven Johnson, South Carolina, 5-8, Westlake
• Morgan Jones, Florida State, 6-2, Our Lady of Mercy
• Iyanla Kitchens, Ole Miss, 6-2, Arabia Mountain
• Shae Leverett, South Florida, 6-2, South Effingham
• Ashlee Locke, Mercer, 6-3, Flowery Branch
• Allison Luly, Belmont, 6-1, Creekview
• Que Morrison, Georgia, 5-7, McEachern
• Kayla McPherson, North Carolina, 5-7, Madison County
• Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Connecticut, 6-5, Winder-Barrow
• Khayla Pointer, LSU, 5-7, Holy Innocents’
• Andeija Puckett, Ole Miss, 6-2, Griffin
• Victaria Saxton, South Carolina, 6-2, Model
• Jewel Smalls, Delaware, 5-7, McEachern
• Zoesha Smith, Georgia, 6-1, Glynn Academy
• Eliza Snyder, Mercer, 5-10, Lakeview Academy
• Jenna Staiti, Georgia, 6-4, West Forsyth
• Destiny Thomas, Georgia, 6-2, Forest Park
• Makayla Timpson, Florida State, 6-2, Early County
• Shannon Titus, Mercer, 6-0, Northview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.