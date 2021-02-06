Nine Greater Atlanta Christian wrestlers advanced to state from Friday night’s Area 4-AAA Traditional Tournament at Rockmart.
Tyler Garrett (138 pounds) and Hudson Higgins (182) won area titles, and teammate Eli Keadey (170) was runner-up. GAC finished third in the team standings.
The Spartans had six wrestlers place third — James Clifton (106), Ben Clifton (126), Ronan Campos (132), Paxton Osborne (145), Nate Mixon (152) and Isaiah Pryor (195).
